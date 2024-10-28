TECHTALK SUMMITS RELEASES 2025 EVENTS CALENDAR

Schedule Features High-Demand Venues, Analyst Dinners and Executive Roundtables

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTalk Summits, the leader in events for technology decision makers, announced today the release of its 2025 calendar, with over 160 in-person events in US major markets and mid-market cities, as well as 25+ monthly virtual analyst events. The company is most recognized among technology professionals for its unique in-person networking events at top venues throughout the country.

On the roster: The Analyst Series draws C-level tech executives from Fortune 1000 companies with keynotes by TechTalk's strategic research partner, IDC, IIAR (Institute of Influencer and Analyst Relations) Analyst Firm of the Year, four consecutive years since 2020. The Executive Roundtable Series features influential CIOs and CTOs as keynotes to lead discussions with top end-user organizations on the most pressing topics facing business technology initiatives.

The company launched its exclusive Soho House Series in 2024 at the global members-only clubs, which has evolved into one of its most desirable series for attendees. The 2025 roster features Soho House events throughout the country. The company also adds private Soho House events upon request.

TechTalk 's Creative Series provides the highest level of networking for technology executives and top-tier companies, from exotic driving experiences to champagne and caviar pairings, to golf outings at elite courses. Custom bespoke events, such as dinner at Chicago's Three-Star Michelin winner, Alinea, and an evening at the Widder Hotel, a five-star boutique gem nestled in the heart of Zurich, are designed to accommodate sponsors specifications and the highest level audience.

The company's virtual series, monthly TechTalk Tuesday and Thought Leadership Thursday events, draw significant interest from a wide range of technology decision makers who want to stay ahead of technology breakthroughs without taking time away from the office.

"TechTalk Summits' events are known for delivering information on the leading edge of innovation to global leaders in a variety of event types that have a proven success rate," said founder Mike Healy. "In 2024 our sponsors included premier technology companies such as SuperMicro, Nvidia, Freshworks and Zendesk, to name a few. We're looking forward to our 2025 events retaining leadership as the best in the industry in format, content and participation," Healy added.

About TechTalk Summits

TechTalk Summits answers the need for regional events that address key tactical and strategic (mission critical) issues for decision makers and influencers. TechTalk technology-focused events provide a marketplace for solution providers and decision makers in environments that foster collaboration and networking. We give C-level executives and their teams the opportunity to learn about transformative technologies by bringing you face-to-face with the companies that will ensure you're ahead of today's — and tomorrow's — technology challenges and opportunities. Learn more about TechTalk Summits at www.techtalksummits.com .



Media Inquiries:

Rachel DeAmbrose

VP of Events, TechTalk Summits

[email protected]

978.606.9623

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Dan Moriarty

VP of Sales, TechTalk Summits

[email protected]

978.618.6974





SOURCE TechTalk Summits