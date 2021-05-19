TechTalk Summits Returns To Live In-person Events Starting June 3

"We're excited to get back on the road and do what we do best," said Mike Healy, Founder and Managing Partner. Tweet this

As cities across the country begin to ease restrictions, the company is now responding with an updated schedule that includes live events through the end of Q4. TechTalk's sponsor base and audience of enterprise tech professionals are anxious for the higher level of interaction and engagement, which is the signature of these live events. TechTalk's full calendar of live events will ramp up towards the end of July 2021.

"We're excited to get back on the road and do what we do best," said Mike Healy, TechTalk Summits Founder and Managing Partner. "As the new normal unravels, the demand for innovative solutions only grows. Our upscale events have the capabilities to reach professional audiences across the country who are looking for answers to their tech complexities. We believe this will help businesses get back on track and recover from the past year and a half of uncertainty," he added.

About TechTalk Summits

TechTalk Summits answers the need for regional events that address key tactical and strategic (mission critical) issues for IT decision makers and influencers. TechTalks events are technology-focused events that provide a marketplace for solution providers and technology decision makers in a unique environment that fosters collaboration and networking. We give CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors and staff the opportunity to learn about transformative technologies crucial to their systems. We bring you face-to-face with the companies that will ensure you're ahead of today's — and tomorrow's — threats to your data and IT security. To learn more about TechTalk Summits visit us at www.techtalksummits.com .

