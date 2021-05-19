TechTalk Summits Returns To Live In-person Events Starting June 3
Its Unique, Short Format Technology Networking Events Will Resume in Upscale Venues Debuting in Houston & Dallas
May 19, 2021, 09:00 ET
DALLAS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTalk Summits today announced it has resumed its popular roadshow event series for tech professionals and executives with live 2021 events on June 3 at Eddie V's Prime in Houston, following with Dallas on June 10. While the company has had significant success adding virtual events to its roster during the ongoing COVID era, its live events will bring sponsors on the bleeding-edge of technology back to steakhouses and Topgolf facilities for its popular after-work networking series.
In response to the challenges of the recent pandemic, TechTalk Summits had pivoted to an all-virtual roster to continue its mission of providing a forum for top technology innovators, tech teams and C-level executives to interact. The company successfully hosted Virtual Wine and Whiskey tastings, expanded its Analyst Series with strategic research partner, IDC, and hosted custom events that included a swing clinic and golf chat with PGA Tour winner Mark Wilson.
As cities across the country begin to ease restrictions, the company is now responding with an updated schedule that includes live events through the end of Q4. TechTalk's sponsor base and audience of enterprise tech professionals are anxious for the higher level of interaction and engagement, which is the signature of these live events. TechTalk's full calendar of live events will ramp up towards the end of July 2021.
"We're excited to get back on the road and do what we do best," said Mike Healy, TechTalk Summits Founder and Managing Partner. "As the new normal unravels, the demand for innovative solutions only grows. Our upscale events have the capabilities to reach professional audiences across the country who are looking for answers to their tech complexities. We believe this will help businesses get back on track and recover from the past year and a half of uncertainty," he added.
About TechTalk Summits
TechTalk Summits answers the need for regional events that address key tactical and strategic (mission critical) issues for IT decision makers and influencers. TechTalks events are technology-focused events that provide a marketplace for solution providers and technology decision makers in a unique environment that fosters collaboration and networking. We give CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors and staff the opportunity to learn about transformative technologies crucial to their systems. We bring you face-to-face with the companies that will ensure you're ahead of today's — and tomorrow's — threats to your data and IT security. To learn more about TechTalk Summits visit us at www.techtalksummits.com.
