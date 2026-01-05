Tecnau Inc. and Sitma USA Appoints Ron Trickel as Vice President of Service, Engineering, Purchasing, and Manufacturing

Industry veteran brings decades of leadership experience to drive operational excellence and customer value

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnau Inc. and Sitma USA, leading providers of innovative finishing and packaging solutions for digital print and e-commerce, are pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Trickel as Vice President of Service, Engineering, Purchasing, and Manufacturing, effective January 1, 2026.

Ron Trickel, Vice President Service, Engineering, Purchasing, and Manufacturing at Tecnau Inc & Sitma USA

Ron brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in service and operations. Widely recognized across the industry as one of the foremost service leaders, Ron's results-driven approach and collaborative leadership style will play a pivotal role in strengthening operations and driving long-term success for both Tecnau and Sitma USA.

Ron's distinguished career spans multiple industries, beginning with his service in the U.S. Air Force. After his military tenure, he joined StorageTek in 1987, where he advanced through roles in Quality Engineering and Regional Service leadership during the company's transitions to Siemens-Nixdorf Printing Systems, Océ, and ultimately Canon. From 2007 onward, Ron held executive leadership positions within Océ and Canon's Production Print Division, where he managed a nationwide service organization supporting thousands of customers. His efforts were instrumental in building strategic partnerships with major enterprise clients and guiding the organization's evolution from monochrome toner systems to high-speed color inkjet technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ron to the Tecnau and Sitma USA teams," said Francis McMahon, President & CMO. "His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"I'm excited to join Tecnau and Sitma USA and contribute to its mission of delivering world-class solutions and service," said Ron Trickel. "This is an incredible opportunity to build on Tecnau's strong foundation and help shape the future of service and operations for our customers."

About Tecnau/Sitma USA

Tecnau and Sitma USA deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help customers in printing, packaging, and fulfillment do more with less.

Tecnau is a global leader in paper handling, monitoring, processing, and finishing systems for the digital printing industry. Serving transactional, direct mail, publishing, graphic arts, book-on-demand, and short-run markets, Tecnau provides feeding, cutting, folding, quality assurance, and in-line finishing modules compatible with the most advanced digital printers. With decades of industrial automation expertise, customized engineering, and a worldwide support network, Tecnau empowers customers to reduce production costs, expand application possibilities, and improve operational efficiency.

Sitma, a pioneer in packaging and sortation solutions since 1965, serves industries from consumer goods and frozen foods to graphic arts, direct mail, and e-commerce fulfillment. With a strong focus on sustainability, Sitma develops right-sized, eco-friendly packaging to minimize material use and optimize transportation. Operating in more than 70 countries with over 9,000 installations, Sitma's product portfolio spans automated identification, order fulfillment, e-commerce automation, and sortation equipment.

Together, Tecnau and Sitma USA bring customers a unique combination of print finishing, packaging, and logistics expertise — enabling streamlined production, sustainable operations, and new revenue opportunities across the print and e-commerce value chains.

