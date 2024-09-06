TECNO AI Vision Unveiled at IFA Berlin 2024

TECNO AI vision propels emerging markets into the new age of AI with better localization for greater productivity and creativity, and more practical value.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO today announced TECNO AI vision at IFA Berlin 2024. Unlike others, TECNO AI unveils a series of AI functions that will enhance productivity, provide more practical value, and offer easier creative fun. These practical features will soon be rolled out on TECNO's outstanding smart device ecosystem to empower users' daily lives. The new TECNO AI vision will witness TECNO leveraging the power and potential of AI to drive even greater creativity, convenience, and productivity among its global consumers, promoting the early adoption of AI in emerging markets and enabling consumers there to enjoy the benefits of AI from its earliest stage.

"TECNO has always been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "As the era of AI takes shape, the development of new digital technology continues at pace, while the digital divide becomes more and more obvious. TECNO hopes to bring the most advanced AI technology and innovation to emerging markets, so that every consumer around the world can equally and fairly enjoy the productivity, convenience and creativity that AI can bring."

By strengthening its commitment to bringing users the best experiences, TECNO's AI vision is further clarified with a focus on delivering "Practical AI" with ultimate localization. TECNO believes that the most important quality of AI technology is that its integration into daily life can truly help consumers, improving living quality and efficiency. To ensure this is achieved for users around the world, TECNO AI vision is adapted to local consumers' needs, meeting their demands where they live, with localization as a key part of TECNO's AI strategy. TECNO AI vision integrates the most advanced AI features on the market, such as AI writing, translation, search, drawing, and more. Going forward, TECNO will invest further in its differential AI strategy – firstly with a focus on AI language localization, including minority language translation and semantic recognition development; the second focus will be the integration of AI and local apps, which can turn smart devices into customized personal assistants, helping users to call a taxi, navigate, order takeout, and more, all in a flowing and functional way.

TECNO has already made significant breakthroughs in the AI field in 2024, with the launch of new AI-enhanced devices and AIOS technologies at MWC Barcelona 2024 in February. At IFA Berlin 2024, from elevating social interaction to enhancing business performance and assisting in daily life, several impressive functions further stand out in the unveiling of TECNO AI vision. These functions include the Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant and imaginative AI Artboard, which promise to level up the smart lives of global consumers in a more productive and creative way.

Enjoy Elevated Productivity Every Day with Ease

At the heart of TECNO AI vision is the freshly upgraded Ella AI Assistant – a user's new best friend when it comes to streamlining life's daily tasks, improving efficiency at work, and saving time for what really matters. TECNO AI Assistant is now connected to Gemini, revolutionizing how it interacts with users and bringing it to life in an exciting new way.

TECNO AI Assistant's Smart Q&A conversational functionality means it is now able to engage in streams of conversation with users, instead of providing a single response per interaction. Want to dress for the weather? Ask the AI Assistant for a weather update! Need help with scheduling? Ask the AI Assistant to plan your day! Don't know what to cook? Ask the AI Assistant for some recipe inspiration! From simple tasks to complex problems, TECNO AI Assistant is now even better prepared to assist users around the clock.

TECNO AI vision is also on hand to help users break down communication barriers with Real-Time Translation. Whether learning a new language of dealing with clients abroad, this useful tool immediately translates speech into text during phone calls or in face-to-face situations, empowering users to engage in more fluent global conversations.

TECNO's AI Writing functions are a productivity game-changer for professionals and students alike, saving energy and effort for more important tasks. When faced with a long and time-consuming text on a website or document, users can turn to TECNO AI Assistant to quickly generate a more manageable summary of the content. When it comes to writing and editing, it is capable of generating new texts from scratch, proofreading texts, and rewriting texts in friendly, professional or concise styles.

Finally, to bring more creativity to everyday, TECNO AI Search lets users learn about the world with the swipe of a finger on the screen. Whether it's generating a tiramisu recipe from an image of an unknown cake, to buying an eye-catching fashion accessory spotted on socials, all users need to do is circle something on their screen to pull up smart information.

Give Creativity a Boost with Artistic and Imaginative AI

TECNO AI is also packed full of exciting functions that will give users a creative boost.

AI Artboard turns every user into an artist. With the power of AI, users can generate a universe of masterpieces across a spectrum of styles based on just a few words of text. From dogs captaining spaceships to more realistic headshots for social media profile pictures, users can let their imaginations run wild.

With AI Image Editing, users will always have the perfect shot. AI Erase comes to the rescue of stunning shots that are ruined by passersby or stray objects. Instead of discarding them, users can now erase the parts of the shot they don't want to see with total ease. To elevate shots even more, AI Portrait Beautification lets users define their own look, while AI Cutout lets users select and extract parts of a picture to share in chat or create new images. Besides images, users can explore the world of video with AI Video Production. From writing a script to generating a video and to adding subtitles in post, TECNO AI vision empowers the entire movie making process.

TECNO AI Integration in TECNO Devices

TECNO firmly believes that for interaction between AI and global users to be meaningful, it must ultimately be actualized by the implementation of the technologies on devices. By doing so, as is the goal of the TECNO AI strategy, users in emerging markets will feel the stark benefit of future technologies in their everyday lives. TECNO is seamlessly incorporating its AI technologies into its whole product ecosystems, including but not limited to its laptops, earphones, AR gaming set and other wearable devices, to significantly enrich the smart device experience for global consumers.

SOURCE TECNO Mobile Limited