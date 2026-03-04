TECNO Debuts Its Security Brand of TGuard at MWC 2026, Featuring Industry's First Off-Grid Device Search Technology

HONG KONG, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO officially unveiled its dedicated security brand, TGuard, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Debuting alongside the high-performance CAMON 50 series, TECNO TGuard is a comprehensive mobile security ecosystem designed to protect user devices, privacy, and data. The brand is built on the core philosophy of "Your Security, Our Mission," prioritizing the essential needs of the modern smartphone user.

Industry-First "Off-Grid" Protection

A standout feature of the launch is the industry-first Remote Networking technology, which targets the global challenge of device theft. This exclusive "off-grid" technology ensures that even if a thief removes the SIM card from the device, the system can automatically or manually re-activate a network connection. These capabilities work alongside Find My Device and Power-off Verification to ensure that a lost or stolen device remains under the user's control. You can remotely track and control your stolen phone.

A Three-Tiered Digital Fortress

TGuard utilizes a sophisticated three-tier defense-in-depth architecture that bridges the gap between hardware and software, providing a robust and reliable foundation for AI business data security. This system is composed of a Hardware Root of Trust, a System Isolation Layer, and an End-Cloud Collaboration Chain to provide all-encompassing protection. At its core is a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) developed in partnership with industry leader Trustonic. This independent security subsystem has earned the prestigious CC EAL5+ advanced security certification, physically isolating sensitive data like passwords and biometric features from the main Android system to resist malicious attacks from the root level.

Privacy Protection

TGuard also simplifies daily privacy through features like Dual System, which creates a private workspace for sensitive files, Payment Protection, which secures financial transactions, and Unlock Security Protection, which prevents unauthorized changes to lock screen passwords and biometric data. To ensure application safety, TECNO collaborated with Avast to provide advanced threat detection and virus scanning. Throughout the entire product lifecycle, TGuard adheres to five key privacy principles: data minimization, transparency, on-device processing, identity protection, and data security. By prioritizing on-device processing for sensitive information, TGuard ensures that user data stays private and secure without requiring extra effort from the user.

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

