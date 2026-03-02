TECNO Expands AI Ecosystem at MWC 2026, Forging the "Connection of Intelligence"

"At MWC 2026, we are moving from showcasing AI features to demonstrating a connected intelligent experience," said Jack Guo, General Manager at TECNO. "True innovation lies not in isolated devices, but in how they work together seamlessly. We are building an ecosystem that understands and adapts, truly pioneering the connection of intelligence for our users."

Smartphones: Redefining Imaging and Performance

At the center of the showcase is the CAMON 50 Series, ushering in a new chapter for TECNO's imaging legacy. The series integrates professional-grade hardware with dedicated AI processing to redefine mobile photography. Beyond imaging, the CAMON 50 Series serves as a powerful productivity hub. By weaving an intelligent AI Toolkit and a proactive Ella voice assistant into the system, TECNO ensures that high-performance intelligence is seamlessly integrated into every moment of the user's daily life.

Complementing the imaging flagship is the performance-focused POVA 8 Series. Highlighting the lineup is the top-tier POVA CURVE 2 5G, which packs TECNO's largest-ever 8000mAh battery into an ultra-slim 7.42mm body. The 144Hz curved AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor deliver smooth performance, while AI-powered tools enhance daily tasks. Built rugged with IP64 rating and six-year battery durability, it's a sleek yet powerful companion for any lifestyle.

A Comprehensive AIoT Ecosystem

TECNO showcases the comprehensive expansion and upgrade of its AIoT Ecosystem, featuring a richer product portfolio, smarter innovative devices, and a more seamless interconnected experience. The exhibition highlights TECNO's complete series of MEGABOOK laptops to date, alongside the upcoming MEGAPAD tablet with the latest TECNO AI capabilities. The exhibition also features a diverse range of accessories, including the TECNO True 2 and FreeHear 2 earphones, the Watch GT 1S, and the AI Glasses Series. With breakthroughs in design and AI technology, these products are engineered to better support diverse modern lifestyles. Seamlessly interconnected through TECNO's upgraded OneLeap solution, TECNO products within the ecosystem work in harmony, transforming individual gadgets into a smarter, unified, and intelligent ecosystem experience.

Strategic Collaboration & The Connected Core

A central highlight of TECNO's MWC presence is the newly announced collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini, born from a shared vision of innovation and modern lifestyle experience. This fusion of cutting-edge technology and iconic Italian design is an expression of a lifestyle shaped by design, technology and attitude, where Italian aesthetics meet advanced technological innovation.

The collaboration launches with exclusive co-branded editions, defined by a bold design language. The first announced product is the high-performance Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro) water-cooling gaming PC. The world's smallest water-cooling gaming PC delivers maximum power in a minimal dimension. It is joined by TECNO POVA Metal Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition, and a Tonino Lamborghini TECNO AIoT Ecosystem which will include laptops, tablets and wearables.

Concepts: A Vision of Future Possibilities

Alongside the new products, TECNO's booth showcased a range of conceptual designs that push the boundaries of current technology. The Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology reimagines smartphone functionality through magnetic, swappable components such as extended batteries and specialized lenses. The POVA Ecosystem presents a futuristic vision of a fully integrated gaming and entertainment suite, including POVA Metal, a game controller and an earphone, all infused with the distinct POVA design DNA. These forward-looking explorations underscore TECNO's commitment to continuous R&D and its ambition to shape the next of intelligent devices. Edge-Side AIGC Preview Concept Technology is the brand's latest edge-side AI achievements. In partnership with Arm®, TECNO developed a customized Style Transfer Preview technology that uses algorithmic optimization to decrease screen flickering and jitters commonly seen in traditional solutions. The result is real-time preview at 30fps and a fluid split-screen viewfinder experience. TECNO has also compressed models to run fully offline on smartphones while preserving artistic fidelity and ensuring stable performance ready for every day use.

Through this focused showcase, TECNO reinforces its vision of an intelligent, connected future built on practical innovation, high-performance design, and seamless ecosystem integration—pioneering the connection of intelligence for users worldwide.

