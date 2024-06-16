TECNO Launches SPARK 20 Pro 5G - the SPARK 20 Series' First 5G Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Entertainment Upgrades

HONG KONG, June 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO today unveiled SPARK 20 Pro 5G, the first 5G device in the SPARK 20 Series. As a powerful new 5G smartphone, the latest addition to the Series offers compelling performance boosted by an outstanding high-speed 5G processor, a 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera, and a sleek new appereance with Lamé Curve camera design. Following the recently launched SPARK 20 Pro+, SPARK 20 Pro and SPARK 20, the new device brings a range of exciting upgrades and commanding performance, pushing the boundaries of exceptional value and innovation in its mid-range price bracket.

SPARK 20 Pro 5G will first be available for purchase from 20th June in Saudi Arabia, before becoming available in selected markets across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Unforgettable Entertainment Empowered by a Powerful Processor

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is powered by the remarkable MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor – a highly efficient octa-core 6nm chip with an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of about 430,000. Connectivity options on the SPARK 20 Pro 5G will be fluent and robust. The Smart 5G functions allows adjust intelligently 4G/5G adjustment according to the scenario and network environment, boosting speeds and reducing power consumption, while UPS Ultra Power Signal improves signal strength, stability, and data rates. It also supports Linkbooming 1.0 which allows up to 25% reduction in latency enhancing the overall connectivity experience, and Super Wi-Fi for faster speeds and lower battery consumption.

With SPARK 20 Pro 5G, every moment of entertainment is a thrilling spectacle. It features both Hi-Res certified stereo dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, bringing movies, games and music to life like never before. The device also brings the ultimate calling experience with 400% Big Volume delivering a huge boost to the sound output. Ensuring entertainment looks as good as it sounds, a 120Hz FHD Hole Screen delivers bold and beautiful visuals, while TECNO's latest Smart Refresh algorithm intelligently uses the most appropriate screen display refresh rate according to the usage scenario to deliver the ultimate user experience while saving battery life.

Introducing a Sleek New Look with High-Quality Finishes

SPARK 20 Pro 5G introduces a freshly upgraded design language that highlights the beauty of technology while retaining the SPARK Series' stylish flair. The minimalist Lamé Curve Camera Island Design seamlessly balances square and circle on the delightfully sleek back cover. The sophisticated design is available in three colors – Startrail Black, Glossy White and Neon Green – with each infusing the device with a unique personality. As well as a stunning appearance, SPARK 20 Pro 5G also has a high-quality finish with a wristwatch-grade nano-etched texture, usually seen in luxury watch design, creating a fine look and feel. Finally, the device features the luxurious, skin-friendly Tech Art Leather inspired by high-end car interiors with a delicate texture excelling in form and function.

Bringing Next-level Features to the Mid-Range Bracket

For photographing every detail up close and from afar, SPARK 20 Pro 5G packs an impressive 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera with 3x lossless in-sensor zoom and 10x digital zoom. Whether outdoors in nature or in gloomy indoor settings, the camera, with cutting-edge features like 9-in-1 Adaptive Pixel technology and Super Night Mode, lets SPARK fans capture their world with amazing clarity. To make sure SPARK 20 Pro 5G users never miss a chance for the perfect shot, the device has a 1600 cycle long-life 5000mAh battery with 33W Super Charge and a range of intelligent charging modes delivering long-lasting power; and with a huge 256GB ROM+16GB RAM*(8GB+8GB Extended), there's even more memory for those amazing shots. The device also features TECNO's HiOS 14 operating system based on Android 14, bringing further useful functions and a fluent user experience.

SPARK 20 Pro 5G, with its stunning appearance, striking imaging and smooth performance, offers global users a 5G experience that stands out in its class. With advanced technologies and high-end design, the new device reflects TECNO's ongoing mission to go above and beyond in delivering captivating innovation and value for TECNO fans around the world.

SOURCE TECNO Mobile Limited