TECNO to Unveil AI-Powered CAMON 50 Series and AI Product Ecosystem at MWC 2026 Launch Event

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative AI-driven brand TECNO is set to unveil a suite of cutting-edge innovations at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, headlined by the debut of its latest flagship imaging and AI smartphone family, the CAMON 50 Series, together with its AI Product Ecosystem and official announcement of its strategic partnership with Tonino Lamborghini.

TECNO CAMON 50 Series: Reshaping Mobile Imaging with Upgraded AI Power

With the CAMON 50 Series, TECNO advances its mobile photography by syncing flagship Sony hardware with a dedicated AI computing architecture. This synergy allows the CAMON 50 Series to "think" as it captures, delivering professional-grade clarity instantly. Key breakthroughs include Super-Zoom FlashSnap, which uses AI to capture high-speed action with zero shutter lag, and AI Auto Zoom, which intelligently frames subjects like a professional director.

Beyond the lens, the CAMON 50 Series serves as a comprehensive Creative AI Hub. From the AI Art Gallery that transforms photos into digital masterpieces, to the productivity-boosting One-Tap FlashMemo and the deeply integrated Ella AI assistant, the series ensures that advanced intelligence serves tangible user needs.

A Preview of What's Next: The TECNO AI Ecosystem Launch Event

Alongside the highly anticipated CAMON 50 Series, TECNO will host the TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch Event on March 3, offering a deeper dive into its AI strategy and vision for future intelligent devices.

A major highlight will be the unveiling of the TECNO × Tonino Lamborghini partnership, along with the official debut of co-created line-up. The exclusive lineup is a fusion of high-performance technology and iconic design, including Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro) gaming mini-PC, POVA Metal Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition and other devices with Tonino Lamborghini signature elements, collectively embodying the shared spirit of both brands to "Stop At Nothing" in the pursuit of excellence.

TECNO will also showcase a broader AI-driven ecosystem at its booth, featuring the evolving MEGABOOK laptop portfolio, AI-enhanced smart wearables, and the newly upgraded cross-device smart interconnection solution OneLeap, all designed to deliver intelligent and seamless user experiences.

TECNO warmly invites all MWC attendees to experience these innovations firsthand at Booth 7A40, Hall 7, Fira Gran Via.

## END ##

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

SOURCE TECNO MOBILE LTD