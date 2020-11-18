Teco® Americas Publishes FireBag® Thermal Gas Shutoff Desk Reference

ROSELLE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teco Americas announces its newly published Desk Reference -- a comprehensive resource on thermally activated thermal shutoffs -- to assist gas utility operations and safety departments' evaluation of these passive gas safety devices. The Desk Reference includes thermally activated thermal shutoff gas safety reports from leading gas industry research and development organizations such as the Gas Technology Institute (GTI).

Included in the Desk Reference on thermally activated shutoff gas safety devices are:

FireBag® Thermal Gas Shutoff Desk Reference FireBag® Meter Installation

Standards and Statutes

DIN 3586, Thermo activated safety device for gas applications worldwide standard

Commonwealth of Massachusetts statutes MGL 164 § 75a (2012)

statutes MGL 164 § 75a (2012) Massachusetts DPU Order 14899 (1974)

FireBag® Approval Certifications

MA MGL Order Conformance (2013)

Commonwealth of Massachusetts DPU Approval (2012)

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Division of Professional Licensure Approval (2011)

CRM 248 Approval (2011)

FireBag Testing Reports

GTI OTD Report (2019)

GTI – Independent Test Report (2013)

Fire & Risk Alliance Report – Phase I ( Jan. 18, 2019 )

) Fire & Risk Alliance Report – Phase II ( Dec. 12, 2019 )

FireBag Product Information

Installation Diagrams

Configuration Flow Direction Options

(e.g. MxF, FxM, FxF, FireBag + Companion Fitting Kits)

(e.g. MxF, FxM, FxF, FireBag + Companion Fitting Kits) Size Options

Dimensions

(NPT thread sizes, length, width)

(NPT thread sizes, length, width) Flow Rates

(CFH, Equivalent Length -ft, KV, CV)

FireBag Technical Specifications

Drawings

Pressure Drop vs. Flow Rate Charts

CAD Offerings

The FireBag Thermal Gas Shutoff Desk Reference is available to gas utilities in both printed and electronic formats. To order a copy of the Desk Reference, complete the request form at:

https://tecoamericas.com/gas-safety-firebag-desk-reference.

About Teco® Americas

Teco Americas is a privately held company that sells innovative fire safety products to gas utilities, commercial kitchens, original equipment manufacturers (e.g. furnaces), and residential end users. Teco Americas' flagship product is the FireBag®, a thermal activated automatic gas shutoff.

Teco Americas products are designed specifically for the American market, meeting U.S. threading standards. The company's fire safety products are used throughout the world with over 12 million installations, meeting international fire safety standards for natural gas, propane, and butane shutoff.

For more information, contact Teco Americas at (908) 488-0909, by e-mail at [email protected] or visit https://tecoamericas.com .

About Teco® SRL

Teco SRL is a designer and manufacturer of safety devices for gas and water systems. The company is based out of Brescia, Italy. The company manufactures the FireBag, the GST Excess Flow Valve, and the G4 an integrated assembly of the CSA/ANSI Z21.15 approved manual gas shutoff valve and FireBag thermally activated gas shutoff device. Teco® SRL is ISO 9001:2015 Certified.

Media Contact:

Jean Steckler

917-748-7450

[email protected]

SOURCE Teco Americas

Related Links

https://tecoamericas.com

