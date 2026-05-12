TECO Debuts High-Payload Commercial UAV Powertrain Systems and Robotic Joint Modules in North America Expanding into North America's UAV and Robotics Markets

DETROIT, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECO Electric & Machinery Co. (TWSE: 1504), together with U.S. subsidiary TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company, participate in XPONENTIAL 2026, North America's premier exhibition for autonomous driving systems and unmanned technologies, held in Detroit, Michigan from May 12 to 14. At the exhibition, TECO unveiled a drone hairpin motor power system specifically designed for high-payload UAVs, along with its All-in-One robotic joint module, winner of the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Gold Award. Through these innovations, TECO is actively expanding into the rapidly growing commercial UAV and intelligent robotics markets. Leveraging the localized service capabilities of its subsidiary TECO-Westinghouse in Texas, the company provides customers with comprehensive end-to-end solutions and after-sales support.

TECO Debuts High-Payload Commercial UAV Powertrain Systems and Robotic Joint Modules in North America

TECO President Fei-Yuan Kao stated: "This North American debut not only showcases TECO's advanced electromechanical integration capabilities, but also marks a key milestone in strengthening our strategic presence in the North American market. Our high-performance UAV hairpin powertrain system and highly integrated robotic joint modules are designed to directly address the growing demand among North American customers for high-efficiency and highly reliable solutions across agriculture, logistics, automation, and related sectors. TECO aims to build strong partnerships with UAV manufacturers, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) providers, and robotics developers in North America, further enhancing TECO's leadership presence in the intelligent power systems market."

High-Payload Drone Hairpin Power System Enhances Commercial UAV Performance

At the exhibition, TECO showcases a power solution designed for high-payload commercial drones ranging from 10 kg to 100 kg payload capacity. The system integrates the T Power Air 12.5kW hairpin motor and the T Power Air TE250 high-power electronic speed controller (ESC). TECO has successfully integrated mainstream EV hairpin technology into UAV powertrain systems, achieving a maximum thrust of 76.5 kilograms per shaft to deliver powerful performance for heavy-duty applications such as pesticide spraying and logistics transportation. Compared with conventional brushless DC motors (BLDC), the system significantly improves efficiency and extends drone flight time by approximately 20%, effectively addressing endurance limitations.

Specifically optimized for UAV propulsion, the system adopts a hairpin stator combined with a permanent magnet outer-rotor design utilizing a Halbach array configuration, increasing torque density by 25%. The motor achieves peak efficiency of up to 91.8%.

This technology has already been successfully adopted by existing agricultural drone customers, validating its outstanding performance in real-world applications. To further penetrate the North American market, TECO is actively advancing product validation efforts and expects to obtain Green UAS certification by the end of 2026 to meet the stringent requirements of North America's high-specification UAV supply chain. In response to the rapid growth of the medium-sized logistics drone market, TECO is also developing a low-rare-earth version of its hairpin motor, demonstrating both flexible market strategy and strong technical reserves.

Award-Winning All-in-One Joint Module Powers the Future of Intelligent Robotics

Also featured at XPONENTIAL 2026 is TECO's All-in-One robotic joint module system, winner of the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Gold Award. Integrating key components including brushless DC motors, planetary gear reducers, encoders, and sensors, the module delivers high reliability, precision motion control, and exceptional environmental adaptability. The solution is suitable for a wide range of intelligent mobility applications, including robotic arms, quadruped robots, and humanoid robots. The product highlights TECO's advanced R&D achievements in high-precision electromechanical integration and intelligent control technologies, while reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to smart automation and next-generation electromechanical applications.

70 Years of Electromechanical Innovation Powering a Smarter Future

By more than 70 years of electromechanical expertise, TECO continues to strengthen its core capabilities in intelligent power systems and electromechanical integration while expanding into smart mobility, smart manufacturing, and new energy applications. Through its North American debut at XPONENTIAL 2026, TECO not only demonstrates its R&D achievements and comprehensive product portfolio across both UAV and robotics technologies, but also further deepens its North American market presence through TECO-Westinghouse's localized service advantages. Looking ahead, TECO will continue integrating global resources and expanding international partnerships, striving to become a key driving force behind the future of intelligent applications worldwide.

SOURCE TECO Electric & Machinery Co.