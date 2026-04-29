TECO Expands into Southeast Asia Power Market with Subsidiary; TECOBAR Launches Penang Plant

PENANG, Malaysia, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECO Group is accelerating its expansion in the Southeast Asian market. Its subsidiary, TECOBAR, today (29th) held the opening ceremony of its new armored busway manufacturing plant—TECOBAR SMARTPOWER SOLUTION SDN. BHD.—in Penang, Malaysia.

Chairman Morris Li of TECO stated that Penang is a key hub for electronics and manufacturing in Southeast Asia. The establishment of this facility to produce high-quality power transmission systems will not only strengthen the capability of delivering "local sourcing and local servicing" to customers, but also further enhance TECO's competitiveness in the global power supply chain market. The inauguration of the new plant marks a significant milestone in TECO's successful entry into the supply chain for data center power infrastructure, international cloud service providers, and manufacturing industries in Southeast Asia.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Chairman Morris Li. Distinguished guests in attendance included Mr. Muhammad Ghaddaffi Sardar Mohamed, Director of MIDA Penang, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh, State Assemblywomen of Penang：YB PUAN Heng Lee Lee and YB PUAN Phee Syn Tzea, Representative Lien Yu-Ping of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, and Ms. Huang Hui-Ling, President of the Penang Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce (PTCC), along with other prominent government and business leaders.

Mr. Mohamed welcomed TECO's expanded investment in Penang, noting it strengthens the power supply chain and supports local economic and tech growth. Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh welcomed Taiwanese investment and affirmed stable power supply in Penang. Representative Lien Yu-Ping highlighted the strong complementarity between Taiwan and Malaysia's industries and expressed hope that the TECOBAR Penang plant will create new opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation.

USD 12 Million Investment in Smart Manufacturing and Automation

The new TECOBAR Penang plant is located within TECO's Penang Industrial Park, covering 3.5 hectares. With a total investment of approximately USD 12 million, the facility is designed to reach an annual production capacity of 400,000 meters of busway, serving as a key hub for ASEAN and global markets.

With smart manufacturing and automation aligned with net-zero trends, the plant focuses on the R&D and production of high-performance armored busway systems for AI data centers and high-performance computing. Its products are certified to international standards, including IEC and UL.

TECOBAR Integrates Taiwan–Malaysia Dual Bases

TECOBAR Chairman Ta-Wen Lin stated that, with armored busways manufactured in Malaysia and cast-resin busways in Taiwan, the two bases will form a coordinated regional network. TECO Group Chairman Morris Li added that this investment will strengthen TECO Group's service capabilities in ASEAN.

About TECO

TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd., founded in 1956, has evolved into a comprehensive energy solutions provider, with key businesses spanning modular data center MEP solutions, ESCO energy services, and EV powertrain systems. For more information, please visit https://www.teco.com.tw/en-us/

About TECOBAR

TECOBAR specializes in the production of busway systems and power distribution units. It joined TECO Group in 2003 and established the global TECOBAR brand in 2012. For more information, please visit: https://www.tecobar.com.tw/zh-tw

SOURCE TECO Electric & Machinery Co.