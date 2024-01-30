Tecsys Becomes Only WMS Provider to Achieve AWS Supply Chain Competency in Three Categories

Tecsys' certification in three AWS Supply Chain Competency categories highlights performance and cost efficiency across key supply chain use cases.

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Supply Chain Competency in the Software Offerings: Move, Enable and Plan categories. This designation recognizes Tecsys as a warehouse management system (WMS) provider to have achieved this status across these three critical categories, underscoring the company's commitment to helping customers solve their most complex and critical supply chain challenges through innovative cloud-based solutions.

Achieving the AWS Supply Chain Competency in these three categories differentiates Tecsys in the AWS Partner Network (APN), demonstrating their validated expertise and proven customer success in delivering supply chain solutions. These solutions cater to companies of every size and segment to enhance their responsiveness to customers, strengthen their resilience to disruptions, and become more responsible to the environment and global community.

"In an evolving business landscape where logistics play an increasingly important competitive role, investing in cutting-edge supply chain software is no longer a nice to have, but a strategic imperative. Security, reliability and flexibility are non-negotiables," said Guy Courtin, vice president of Global Alliances and Industry at Tecsys. "Our customers select our software because they recognize the need for tools that let them adapt, innovate and excel in a fiercely competitive market. Earning the AWS Supply Chain Competency underscores our dedication to equipping our customers for performance and positively impacting their businesses."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and validated customer success in these categories.

"Agility, scalability and reliability form the cornerstone of modern supply chain management," said Manish Govil, Global Segment Leader, Supply Chain, Amazon Web Services (AWS). "AWS offers the industry's broadest set of capabilities to enable partners like Tecsys in delivering cutting-edge supply chain solutions."

Tecsys delivers an integrated platform that encompasses a broad spectrum of supply chain solutions, from sophisticated warehouse management to order fulfillment and transportation logistics. By harnessing the scalability and security of AWS, Tecsys ensures businesses can navigate the complexities of the supply chain with enhanced efficiency and reliability. As the preferred software for operations where failure comes at a high cost, Tecsys provides robust and secure technology environments tailored to the healthcare supply chain and wholesale distribution sectors.

"We have been running on the Tecsys ecosystem for two years, and our supply chain tech stack has served as a strategic asset throughout our engagement," said Mike Brown, vice president of Supply Chain at Texas Children's Hospital. "In our commitment to patient-focused excellence, we manage a highly secure environment that demands sophisticated systems to operate at optimal levels. Tecsys achieving the AWS Supply Chain Competency is a testament to their expertise and innovation in creating a world-class system that truly meets the dynamic needs of modern logistics."

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2024. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.