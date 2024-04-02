Tecsys Named a Major Player in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Warehouse Management

MONTREAL, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, has been positioned in the Major Players Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Warehouse Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49948523, March 2024). This inaugural IDC MarketScape assessment evaluates ten WMS vendors, positioning them in one of four categories based on their strategies and capabilities.

Elite™ WMS is a cornerstone of Tecsys' broader suite of solutions built on a digitally enabled, integrated platform designed to simplify complex supply chain operations. This no code/low code platform features extensible architecture and user-driven configurability, ensuring a high degree of system adaptability that accommodates unique business requirements and vendor-agnostic automation.

"We're inspired to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in supply chain management." Post this

"Supply chains aren't just physical anymore, they're also digital and there is no one-way approach to inventory management," according to Roderick Gaines, research director of Warehousing, Inventory, and Order Management at IDC. "As companies shift to a digital transformation supply chain, AI will have a significant impact as companies look for ways to improve inventory accuracy while mitigating risk. The ability to track inventory in real time with cloud-based applications will give companies the advantage over companies that choose to remain with stand-alone software."

Tecsys' solutions help organizations simplify the end-to-end movement of products throughout the supply chain from initial receipt to final consumption. Whether navigating stringent healthcare regulations like Baptist Health, or orchestrating sophisticated distribution activities like Accuristix, Tecsys customers are able to configure system-driven processes to serve their business needs and grow their operations. From retail, warehouse, transportation and point of use management to business intelligence and analytics, forecasting and demand planning, Tecsys solutions generate process efficiency, inventory control and regulatory compliance.

"In recognition of our position as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Warehouse Management, we're inspired to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in supply chain management," remarked Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "Our platform's adaptability, underpinned by decades of domain expertise and innovation, enables us to meet our customers' evolving needs with precision. We remain committed to helping our customers reach new heights in supply chain efficiency and effectiveness."

For more information about Tecsys solutions, please visit: https://www.tecsys.com/.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2024. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.