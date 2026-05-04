Tecsys Named a Challenger in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

MONTREAL, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management company, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.1 This marks the 15th time Tecsys has been recognized in this report.

Tecsys' Warehouse Management System (WMS) helps organizations manage complex warehouse operations with speed, accuracy and control. Built on the Tecsys Elite platform, it supports advanced automation and robotics as well as labor optimization and real-time visibility, helping teams reduce errors, improve throughput and adapt as demand changes.

"Warehouse execution has become a defining factor for cost, service and resilience," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "We believe the Gartner evaluation reflects our focus on execution in complex, high-stakes environments and our prominence in the healthcare space. To us, it also recognizes our continued investment in the Elite platform, and the expansion of TecsysIQ to bring trusted data, AI-assisted insight and control directly into operational workflows."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Tecsys at http://www.tecsys.com/gartner-wms-mq-2026.

¹ Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, By Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, April 29, 2026.

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About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to build resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TCS). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2026. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.