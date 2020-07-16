Tecsys Welcomes Financial Strategist Kathleen Miller to its Board of Directors

New Board member delivers exceptional financial acumen with proven strategic performance in high-growth SaaS-based organizations.

MONTREAL, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is delighted to announce that Kathleen Miller will join Tecsys' Board of Directors. As Tecsys continues to strengthen its position as a global SaaS technology leader across supply chain verticals, Miller brings profound financial insight into scaling organizations for transformational growth and executing on world-class performance. Her appointment will be confirmed by shareholders in September.

Miller joins the Tecsys Board of Directors with 30 years of experience in driving double-digit growth and profitability across public and high-growth private SaaS, Fintech and other technology companies through finance, accounting, M&A, IPOs, governance, strategy and operations. She is an expert in global expansion, having developed an international expansion model, established corporate entities in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Kathy likewise brings a deep understanding of the entire M&A lifecycle, having led organizations through multiple successful technology acquisition evaluations, due diligence and integrations.

"We are excited to welcome Kathy to the table at this important next chapter in Tecsys' history," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "We are at a significant growth phase of our business and Kathy's considerable expertise will serve us well as we chart that course. She is a highly respected and seasoned financial executive who will bring valuable perspective that will help guide our growth objectives."

"I am honored to take on this role at Tecsys and join a hard-working and growth-oriented organization," said Miller. "I look forward to collaborating with a deeply knowledgeable group of professionals, together with whom I will work towards sustaining momentum and advancing the impressive growth strategy underway."

"Kathy brings an impressive track record of shrewd financial stewardship and sharp strategy," said Dave Brereton, chairperson of Tecsys' Board of Directors. "Our expanded Board of Directors is better equipped to guide the growth we are seeing on the horizon."

Tecsys was initially connected with Miller via The Athena Alliance, an organization of top women business leaders working to diversify boards, develop executive women, and create businesses that are built for the future.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Related Links

https://www.tecsys.com

