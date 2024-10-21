Tecum Equity Announces Investment in Kadon Precision and Aerospace

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecum Equity announced today its investment in Kadon Precision and Aerospace ("Kadon" or the "Company"), a precision manufacturing company based in Rockford IL, which focuses on the aerospace, defense, space, and industrial product markets.

Founded in 1952, Kadon is led by second-generation owner Justin Franklin, who will remain with the business as CEO. Kadon specializes in Swiss turn, milling, lathe and multi-axis precision machining, and assembly. Kadon maintains both an ISO 9001 and AS9100 D certified quality management system and has over 70,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

Kadon is actively searching to acquire additional businesses to expand its manufacturing capabilities and capacity in the aerospace, defense, space and industrial end markets.

Justin Franklin, CEO of Kadon noted, "As I contemplated bringing on a partner to support our 100+ employee team in its next phase of growth, Tecum differentiated itself with its extensive experience in precision manufacturing and in its track record of growing businesses both organically and through acquisitions. Their understanding of the culture of Kadon and the importance of people in all that we do made Tecum my partner of choice."

Stephen Gurgovits, Jr., Managing Partner of Tecum, added, "We are extremely excited to support Justin in his vision for Kadon. We will look to leverage our experience in precision manufacturing and our ability to source complementary acquisitions to support Kadon's continued evolution into a partner of choice for leading OEMs across regulated industries."

ABOUT KADON

Kadon, founded in 1952, is headquartered in Rockford IL, and specializes in Swiss turn, milling, lathe, and multi-axis precision machining and assembly for the aerospace, defense, space, and industrial end markets. Kadon is ISO 9001 and AS9100D certified and has over 70,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 100+ long tenured and skilled employees. Kadon is a trusted partner to publicly traded and privately held OEMs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.kadonprecision.com.

ABOUT TECUM

Tecum Equity is the direct investment strategy of Tecum Capital. Tecum Equity is an operationally oriented growth investment firm focused on supporting family and founder owned businesses within precision manufacturing, high value-added distribution, and nondiscretionary B2B service sectors. We target industrial end markets where we can leverage our past operational and investment experience. For more information, please visit www.tecum.com.

