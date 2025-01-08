Ted McHugh Joins Consello as a Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK , Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, appoints Ted McHugh as Senior Managing Director.

Ted McHugh, a seasoned professional in investor relations and strategic communications advisory, assists clients in navigating complex operational challenges and rising investor expectations through the development of robust value creation strategies.

Prior to joining Consello, Ted served as Managing Director, Head of Strategic Situations and Investor Relations at Edelman Smithfield, advising boards and executive teams across public and private companies. He also has deep experience supporting companies through transformational moments, including M&A, IPOs, and shareholder activism. Prior to Edelman, Ted held senior leadership roles at Parkway Properties and Nasdaq. During his time at Nasdaq, he spearheaded business development initiatives for the firm's investor relations advisory and shareholder activism defense practices.

Declan Kelly, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Consello, stated: "Ted is a key addition to our elite IR and executive advisory team. His deep expertise in transforming investor relations into a strategic advantage will be invaluable for companies aiming to unlock value and differentiate themselves in today's competitive landscape."

Ted McHugh added, "Consello's breadth of CEO advisory capabilities offers clients unmatched perspective on navigating the capital markets. I'm excited to partner with the leadership team to enhance the firm's advisory expertise and work with clients to maximize shareholder value."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform.

Consello's six distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Growth; Marketing; Technology; and Sports, Entertainment and Leadership Development. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

