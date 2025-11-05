TEDCO Announces Collaboration with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

The engagement will support collaborative efforts to expand innovation ecosystems

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces a collaboration with the Kingdom of Jordan. This engagement commenced a little over a year after TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall joined Maryland Governor Wes Moore and a select group of Maryland executives in welcoming His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, along with several other Jordanian government officials, for a roundtable discussion at the State House in Annapolis, Maryland.

H.E. Ambassador Dina Kawar, Jordanian Ambassador to the U.S., and Maryland Governor Wes Moore

"In Maryland, we are always eager to forge partnerships across continents and cultures if it means new opportunities to grow our economy," said Gov. Moore. "Following the historic meeting between Maryland leaders and His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, this collaboration marks an important step forward in our work to drive innovation, job creation and shared prosperity."

The collaboration between TEDCO and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan solidifies a commitment to support the advancement of technological innovation in both locales, advancing collaboration in technology and entrepreneurship and expanding opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship and to expand internationally through shared networks and expertise.

"Jordan is home to one of the most vibrant technology and entrepreneurship ecosystems in the Middle East, powered by talented innovators and forward-looking leadership," said H.E. Ambassador Dina Kawar, Jordanian Ambassador to the U.S. "Through this new collaboration with TEDCO and the Jordan Source program, we are creating meaningful opportunities for startups in Jordan and Maryland to connect, collaborate and expand into new markets. This agreement reflects the shared values of innovation and collaboration that define both of our ecosystems, and we look forward to seeing it grow into lasting success. We are grateful to TEDCO and to Governor Moore for their partnership and vision in advancing this important collaboration."

The announcement took place at TEDCO's 2025 Entrepreneur Expo, which was held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at The Hotel at the University of Maryland. The 11th and final iteration of this premier event invited more than 1,100 attendees and showcased various resources from across the State. The event was jam-packed full of workshops, roundtable discussions, exhibiting companies and pitches, allowing entrepreneurs to network, learn and be inspired. View a recap of the announcement here.

"As the Venture Capital arm for one of the top ten states for capital raised per capita, TEDCO is excited to enter a collaboration that will support both Maryland and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," said LeMaile-Stovall. "With this formal agreement in place, we are hopeful that both Maryland and Jordan will continue to see growth across their innovation ecosystems, allowing for continued economic development in both areas."

