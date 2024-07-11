TEDCO Announces Dodge as the New Vice President, Innovation Connectors

Graham Dodge brings his entrepreneurial spirit and expertise to the essential role

COLUMBIA, Md., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces the appointment of Graham Dodge as the vice president of the Innovation Connectors department. Dodge will be responsible for providing leadership and oversight to TEDCO's Cultivate Maryland and Innovation Connectors.

The Innovation Connectors department, previously known as TEDCO's Entrepreneur & Ecosystem Empowerment (E3) department, is responsible for driving strategic collaborations, supporting entrepreneurial innovation and defining strategies to leverage networks and resources for innovative success. The department houses influential programs intentionally created to support entrepreneurial growth, such as the Rural Business Innovation Initiative, Urban Business Innovation Initiative, Network Advisors, Prelude Pitch and more.

"Graham's addition to the already dynamic team of experts and thought leaders will round out the restructured department, allowing new perspectives and insights that will lead to further refinement of current processes," said TEDCO's chief finance and operations officer, Terry Rauh. "I look forward to working with him as we continue supporting Maryland's growth towards a more inclusive and sustainable State."

Dodge is a mission-driven entrepreneur and innovator with experience that positions him to be a vital resource for TEDCO's goals and growing initiatives. His expertise includes designing and deploying platforms, systems of intelligence and scalable STEM programs. Prior to this position, Dodge served as executive director with Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory, Inc., where he oversaw workforce technology education programs and economic development initiatives spurring innovation, as well as president of PathCheck Foundation where he oversaw the organization's growth and open-source initiatives.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be joining TEDCO's dynamic team. I look forward to supporting and elevating Maryland's diverse startup ecosystem and helping drive investments in the most promising high-growth startups emerging from our state's technology sectors," said Dodge. "I know from firsthand experience that our state is rich in resources and expertise, from our rural communities to our urban centers, that can lead our region and the US in the global innovation economy."

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

