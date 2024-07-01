TEDCO Announces FY25 Board of Directors

Executive Officers announced along with the addition of four innovative thought leaders to the diverse and influential Board

COLUMBIA, Md., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced that the board of directors elected new executive officers and welcomed new members. The newly appointed chair of the board is College of Southern Maryland's Ellen Flowers-Fields, succeeding Omar Muhammad, director and EN-TRE-PRE-NEUR for the Entrepreneurial Development and Assistance Center at Morgan State University (MSU).

Chair – Ellen Flowers-Fields, College of Southern Maryland; Vice Chair – Kathie Callahan Brady, Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc.; Secretary – Thomas Bundy, Lawrence & Bundy; Treasurer – Jeffrey Rhoda, Retired; Assistant Treasurer – Eben Smith, Three|E Consulting Group

"As a member of the TEDCO board of directors, I have been able to positively impact the growth of Maryland's ecosystem and support various innovators," said newly appointed chair, Flowers-Fields. "I am honored to be serving as the new board chair. I know my unique perspectives and guidance will support the creation of a diverse, sustainable and innovative entrepreneurial ecosystem."

"Ellen brings years of experience that will not only allow for the continued growth of TEDCO's efforts but promote the improvement of Maryland's technology and life science ecosystems," said Muhammad. "I step down knowing that the TEDCO board remains in good hands; I look forward to seeing Maryland's continued growth under her leadership."

TEDCO's full slate of executive officers include:

"I would like to express my gratitude for Omar's support and encouragement over the past few years while he served as the Board chair," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO. "I'm excited for Ellen's leadership and guidance as the newly appointed chair. I know she will bring not only her passion and creativity to her position, but her unique perspectives and extensive experience to her role."

In addition to this recent election, the board announces several new additions, including:

"In addition to the newly elected executive officers, we want to welcome the new appointees to the board of directors. These individuals encompass the diversity, inclusivity and innovative spirit that drives TEDCO's mission," said LeMaile-Stovall.

TEDCO is managed by a 19-member board of directors, 14 of whom are appointed by the Governor, two appointed by the President of the Maryland Senate; and two appointed by the speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates - each to staggered four-year terms. The 19th member is the Maryland Secretary of Commerce, who serves ex officio. Each member appointed by the Governor is confirmed by the Senate.

TEDCO's full board of directors includes: Chair, Ellen Flowers-Fields, College of Southern Maryland; Vice Chair, Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI; Secretary, Thomas Bundy III, Lawrence & Bundy; Treasurer, Jeffrey Rhoda; Assistant Treasurer, Eben Smith, Three|E Consulting Group; Rondall Allen, University of Maryland Eastern Shore; Kevin Anderson, Maryland Department of Commerce; John Bohanan, Cornerstone Government Affairs; Thomas Bundy III, Lawrence & Bundy; Nona Minnifield Cheeks, Innovatyr, LLC; Clifford Coppersmith, Chesapeake College; Linda Cureton, Muse Technologies, Inc.; Omar S. Muhammad, MSU; William Roberts, Significance, Inc.; Andrew Serafini, Wealth Enhancement Group; Amita Shukla, Vitamita; Chung Hei Sing, Applied Derivative Research; Phillip Singerman, MCEDC; David Tohn, BTS Software Solutions; and Robert Wells, Baker Donelson.

Programs under the TEDCO umbrella include numerous investment opportunities – the Venture Funds, the Seed Investment Funds, the Social Impact Funds, the Rural Pre-Seed Funds, and allocated funding from the U.S. Treasury's State Small Business Credit Initiative – as well as funding opportunities from the Maryland Innovation Initiative Fund and the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. In addition, TEDCO offers various programs and resources intentionally designed to support the growth and development of Maryland's ecosystem; such programs and resources include the Institute for Women Entrepreneur Excellence, Cyber Maryland, Makerspace, DefTech, Prelude Pitch and more.

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

