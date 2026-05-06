TEDCO Announces Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom of Jordan

The signing took place on Monday, May 4, 2026, during the SelectUSA Investment Summit

COLUMBIA, Md., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The signing included Her Excellency Ambassador Dina Kawar, Jordanian Ambassador to the U.S.; His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship; Maryland Governor Wes Moore; TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall; and Tammi Thomas, president, TEDCO.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore; TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall; His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship; and Her Excellency Ambassador Dina Kawar Maryland Governor Wes Moore; TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall; His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship; and Her Excellency Ambassador Dina Kawar, Tammi Thomas, president, TEDCO, Maryland Department of Commerce.

"This MOU represents more than an international collaboration; it showcases the continued development of both innovation ecosystems and a commitment to promoting this growth," said LeMaile-Stovall. "Through this agreement, we are enabling opportunities for cross-border investments, promoting startup exchange and inspiring joint initiatives that will lay the groundwork for mutually beneficial opportunities."

The MOU formalizes the relationship between TEDCO and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, allowing both entities to focus on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and bilateral technology collaborations in both locales. The MOU details different areas of cooperation from the entities, explaining that there will be co-hosted virtual networking events, the Kingdom of Jordan's participation in the upcoming TEDCO Entrepreneur Expo and continued support for the development of a Jordanian technology hub.

The signing took place Monday, May 4, 2026, during the SelectUSA Investment Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. To learn more about recent collaboration efforts between TEDCO and the Kingdom of Jordan, visit our press release page here.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Tammi Thomas, President, TEDCO, [email protected]

Rachael Kalinyak, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]

SOURCE TEDCO