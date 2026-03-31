TEDCO Announces Dynamic Lunch Keynote Fireside Discussion at 2026 Entrepreneur Expo

Baltimore, Gas and Electric president and CEO joins TEDCO CEO for a fireside discussion

COLUMBIA, Md., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces the lunch keynote for the upcoming 2026 Entrepreneur Expo at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor on October 27, 2026. The organization will welcome Tamla Olivier, president and CEO of Baltimore, Gas and Electric (BGE) to the stage for an engaging discussion with TEDCO CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall.

Tamla Olivier, president and CEO of Baltimore, Gas and Electric (BGE) and TEDCO CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall

"Cross sector collaboration is not only essential to continued growth across the state, but to innovation; I am excited to dive into this with an exceptional change agent who has overseen multiple transformations, supports continued business growth and provides opportunities to entrepreneurs," said LeMaile-Stovall. "We are excited to welcome another ecosystem accelerator to the stage for an insightful discussion about Maryland's growing ecosystem."

The fireside discussion will dive into Maryland's energy sector, the power of industry-entrepreneur collaborations and how they can spur continued growth. As the nation's first gas utility and Maryland's largest electric and natural gas utility, serving more than 1.3 million electric and 700,000 gas customers across central Maryland, the discussion will touch on BGE's dedication to community involvement, including the BGE Energizing Small Business Grant. Since inception in 2021, the program has awarded $7.98 million in grants to businesses, 75% of which were owned by people of color and 57% that were owned by women.

TEDCO's award-winning Entrepreneur Expo was established to spotlight entrepreneurship in the region by bringing together Maryland's various resources for a day of celebration. Last year, the event attracted more than 1,170 attendees, including some of the region's top entrepreneurs, business owners, innovators, venture capital investors and legislators; of these attendees, 97% reported their purpose for attending was accomplished and an overwhelming demand brought back the event for 2026. This year's Expo will take place in Baltimore—one of the top 20 best cities for entrepreneurs—promising a full day of interactive workshops, insightful discussions and dynamic pitches from emerging companies.

Olivier is president and chief executive officer of BGE, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation. She leads the company's focus on safety, reliability, customer service, financial performance, and delivering value for customers while advancing an equitable energy transition. Olivier serves on several civic and corporate boards, including MedStar Health, Century Aluminum, the Greater Baltimore Committee, and Baltimore's Promise. She is vice-chair of the Maryland Governor's Workforce Development Board and Catholic Charities of Maryland. Olivier is a graduate of Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

Don't miss your chance to attend the last Entrepreneur Expo! Tickets are limited, so secure your spot now and get ready for a day filled with learning, networking and inspiration.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Tammi Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, [email protected]

Rachael Kalinyak, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]

SOURCE TEDCO