TEDCO Announces Promotions

COLUMBIA, Md., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces the recent promotions of Mindy Lehman as the chief government program development, affairs and policy officer and Alex Choi as the executive director of government program development, affairs and research. In addition to being responsible for building relationships with both state and federal policy leaders, Lehman's new role asks her to oversee government program development and implementation of select TEDCO initiatives and programs resulting from legislation. This includes the Equitech Growth Fund and Commission and the Cyber Maryland Program. Choi's new role in TEDCO's Government Program Development, Affairs and Policy department continues to report to Lehman and includes a focus on supporting and leading the Cyber Maryland Program and Board.

"TEDCO is pleased to have two dedicated individuals like Mindy and Alex," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO. "Their continued commitment to TEDCO's legislative efforts and overall collaborative efforts have allowed us to move forward with two more groundbreaking programs that will enhance our state's workforce, allowing us to create a sustainable ecosystem that attracts new workers and retains businesses."

TEDCO's Equitech Growth Fund and Commission was established during the 2023 legislative session by the Maryland General Assembly to increase Maryland's competitiveness as an innovation economy. This new program was created in response to a recent study outlining the need to promote more diversity and inclusion in Maryland's technology ecosystem. This new Fund and Commission is part of TEDCO's Cultivate Maryland initiative.

TEDCO's Cyber Maryland Program was established to develop and implement a statewide strategy to strengthen Maryland's Cybersecurity Workforce pipeline infrastructure. Serving as a convenor and coordinator for the Cybersecurity Workforce ecosystem, the Cyber Maryland Program works closely with the Cyber Maryland Advisory Workgroup and Board of Directors to leverage Maryland's strong Cybersecurity workforce assets to accelerate and maintain the State's position as a leader in Cybersecurity, ensuring a resilient and nimble workforce pipeline infrastructure that can evolve to meet the needs of the rapidly changing industry.

Lehman's experience engulfs more than 20 years of leading government affairs and serving as the representative at both state and federal levels; this includes several years of working with TEDCO's management to remain informed on issues regarding state budget priorities, venture capital investing and more. Her expertise is well-suited for the new role and responsibilities; she will continue to serve as TEDCO's chief liaison with policy officials. Prior to her work with TEDCO, Lehman held executive leadership roles, led governmental affairs offices and served as a legislative aid. Lehman holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware in political science and a master's degree from University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) in public administration.

Since joining TEDCO over a year ago, Choi has worked with Lehman to build relationships with policy leaders, helping to create an understanding of the essential nature of TEDCO's work. Utilizing a data-driven approach, he continues to identify, research and advise on policy and metrics trends. In his new role, Choi will continue to report to Lehman, working closely with her to support and lead government relations and the Cyber Maryland Program. Prior to joining TEDCO, Choi held several positions within Maryland's State Government and gained a bachelor's degree in economics and history from the University of Maryland.

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Tammi Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, [email protected]

