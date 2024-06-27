TEDCO Announces Second Year of Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program Awardees

18 projects will receive funding to support their growth and development

COLUMBIA, Md., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced the 2024 Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program ("Makerspace Program") awardees. Funding will be awarded to 18 projects spanning across nine (9) counties and Baltimore City.

"TEDCO is committed to supporting the continued growth of innovation in Maryland. The Makerspace Program is just one tool that TEDCO has to promote this expansion," said Terry Rauh, chief finance and operations officer at TEDCO. "And after witnessing the success and growth of last year's awardees, we are hopeful that these awardees will continue the trend."

What is the Makerspace Program?

Created through legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly, the Makerspace Program provides grants of up to $100,000 and technical assistance for qualified entities looking to establish a new Makerspace, expand an existing Makerspace, or develop Makerspace programming. The goal is to grow a state-wide community of Makerspaces that provides entrepreneurs with access to tools, technologies and knowledge to support their growth and development as well as expand workforce training.

"We are excited to announce the awardees for the 2024 Makerspace Program," said Justin Ferguson, program manager for TEDCO's Entrepreneur & Ecosystem Empowerment (E3). While we could only select 18 awardees, we want to thank everyone who applied. With more than 40 applicants for the 2024 awards, the competition was fierce, showcasing the innovative and entrepreneurial spirits spread across Maryland. We look forward to witnessing the growth and success these hubs of innovation will bring to Maryland's entrepreneurial ecosystem."

The 18 awardees for the 2024 Makerspace Program include:

Last year, 20 projects received funding from TEDCO for the creation or expansion of Makerspaces throughout Maryland. One of these awardees was Stacy Stube, founder of the Fashion Heritage Needle Trades Foundation, who took advantage of the inaugural grant opportunity. Through receiving the award, she was able to support her vision of developing a Fashion Innovation Hub that would allow founders to prototype and small batch produce pre-sold marketing fashion samples and needle trades products.

For more information about TEDCO's Makerspace Program, visit https://www.tedcomd.com/makerspace.

