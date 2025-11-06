TEDCO Announces Signing an Agreement with Kunicorn Investment LLC

The agreement will support collaborative efforts to expand the innovation ecosystem

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces a recent agreement signing with South Korean company Kunicorn Investment LLC. Kunicorn Investment LLC aims to leverage a network of venture capitalists and investment entities to commit to supporting South Korea's future startups.

TEDCO, Maryland Governor, Kunicorn Kunicorn signing with TEDCO Kunicorn logo

"This two-year agreement serves as a critical benchmark in our work to supercharge Maryland's economy and drive innovation in high-growth sectors," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. "I want to thank our friends at Kunicorn Investment LLC for believing in Maryland and investing in our potential. Entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of any healthy economy. Together, we will help create more small businesses and build as we climb."

The agreement between TEDCO and Kunicorn will last for two years and signifies a commitment to collaborate across borders to advance economic development. This includes the joint identification and evaluation of high-potential technology-based startups, working together in technology valuation and feasibility assessments, facilitating linkages to government support programs and R&D initiatives, and more.

"We are delighted to partner with TEDCO to bring together startups and entrepreneurs from both countries, fostering collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for innovation and cross-border growth," said Victor Chang, partner at Kunicorn.

The signing took place at TEDCO's 2025 Entrepreneur Expo, which was held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at The Hotel at the University of Maryland. The 11th and final iteration of this premier event showcased various resources from across the State. The event was jam-packed full of workshops, roundtable discussions, exhibiting companies and pitches, allowing entrepreneurs to network, learn and be inspired. View a recap of the event here.

"TEDCO and Kunicorn have similar goals – we are creating more opportunities for growth across the innovation ecosystem," said TEDCO CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall. "We believe by leveraging this parallel, we can push both ecosystems forward, allowing for continued innovative growth and economic development in both areas."

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

About Kunicorn Investment

Kunicorn Investment, headquartered in Seoul, is a venture investment firm specializing in technology-driven businesses with a strong focus on intellectual property (IP) commercialization and cross-border opportunity development. Backed by the global business development expertise of its leadership team and an exclusive network of industry pioneers and innovators, Kunicorn is dedicated to identifying and supporting entrepreneurs with breakthrough technologies—helping them expand into global markets and realize their full potential.

