TEDCO Announces Signing of an Agreement Enabling up to $50 Million Investment Capital from Taiwanese APAC Investment and Innovation Development Association TAIWAN (TAIIDA) and SFIC Group

The agreement will support collaborative efforts to expand the innovation ecosystem

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces a recent agreement signing with Taiwanese entity APAC Investment and Innovation Development Association TAIWAN (TAIIDA) and SFIC Group. The new agreement will enable up to $50 million in investment capital from TAIIDA and SFIC Group to co-invest with qualified TEDCO investment programs while also signifying a newfound commitment to collaboration across borders.

TEDCO, Governor Moore, and TAIIDA TAIIDA signing with TEDCO TAIIDA logo

"Maryland has long been asset-rich, but strategy-poor. This partnership underscores the power of our data-backed competitiveness strategy to drive investment, grow our economy and unlock Maryland's potential," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. "I thank TEDCO and TAIIDA for coming to the table and making the choice to invest in Maryland's future."

As part of the agreement, the entities will seek to establish international support and resource sharing, including seeking opportunities to co-invest in companies that have benefits to Maryland and Taiwan. Additionally, the entities will seek to jointly establish an International Startup Exchange Center in Taiwan and Maryland, focusing on six industries – AI, deep tech, robotics, semiconductor-related industries, agricultural technology and biotechnology. Several of these identified industries intersect with Maryland's lighthouse sectors of life sciences (biotechnology and agricultural technology), I.T. (AI and deep tech), and aerospace and defense.

"This partnership is about far more than direct investments in startups," said Kunlun Lien, chairman of TAIIDA. "We place greater emphasis on investing in the future of technology, strengthening talent pipelines between Maryland and Taiwan, and generating long-term impact through sustained cross-border collaboration."

The signing took place at TEDCO's 2025 Entrepreneur Expo, which was held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at The Hotel at the University of Maryland. The 11th and final iteration of this premier event welcomed more than 1,100 attendees and showcased various resources from across the State. The event was jam-packed full of workshops, roundtable discussions, exhibiting companies and pitches, allowing entrepreneurs to network, learn and be inspired. View a recap of the signing here.

"Many of Maryland's early stage companies have developed transformative life science technologies that are ready for international markets, and TEDCO is looking for ways to support this expansion," said TEDCO CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall. "With this agreement for continued collaboration, we believe that entrepreneurs from both locales – Maryland and Taiwan – will see increased growth."

Learn more about TEDCO's investment funds and resources at https://www.tedcomd.com/.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Tammi Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, [email protected]

Rachael Kalinyak, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]

SOURCE TEDCO