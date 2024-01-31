TEDCO Announces the Cyber Maryland Board of Directors

TEDCO

31 Jan, 2024, 15:06 ET

Maryland thought leaders support the growth of Maryland's cyber workforce

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, recently announced the newly appointed Board of Directors for the Cyber Maryland Program ("Program"). The Program was established by the Maryland General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session to develop and implement a strategy to address Cybersecurity related workforce vacancies in the state. The Program is managed by an 18-member Board of Directors, each with backgrounds in information technology and cybersecurity.

For more information about TEDCO and our commitment to supporting Maryland's economic growth and development, go to our website at https://www.tedcomd.com/
"Our administration is deeply serious about making Maryland the cyber capital of this country. The Cyber Maryland Program is one of the best tools we have to meet that mission," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. "The new members of this board possess decades of experience from all sectors of society. I look forward to working in partnership with them to create jobs, build a more competitive economy, and win the decade."

The Program's Board of Directors include:

  • Kenneth Allman, Garrett Community College
  • Roger Austin, Boston Consulting Group
  • Loyce Best Pailen, University of Maryland Global Campus
  • Thomas Byrd, T. Rowe Price
  • Derrek Dunn, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
  • Supro Ghose, EagleBank
  • Katie Fry Hester, Senate co-chair of the Joint Committee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Biotechnology
  • Allen Kachalia, Johns Hopkins Medicine
  • Anne Kaiser, House of Delegates co-chair of the Joint Committee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Biotechnology
  • Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO
  • Kimberly Mentzell, Maryland Department of Commerce
  • Kirkland Murray, Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation
  • Laura Nelson, National Cryptologic Museum Foundation
  • Greg Rogers, Maryland Department of Information Technology
  • Gregg Smith, Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc.
  • Rachael Stephens Parker, Maryland Department of Labor
  • Tami Watkins, Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco)
  • Anthony Woods, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs

"This is a group of individuals who are not only experts in their field, but also committed to supporting the growth, development and diversification of Maryland's ecosystem," said Mindy Lehman, TEDCO's chief government relations and policy officer. "With their assistance, we are hopeful that this Program will support Maryland's ascension towards becoming a more competitive tech hub."

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Tammi Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, [email protected]

