TEDCO Announces the Return of Entrepreneur Expo

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, is thrilled to announce the 10th Entrepreneur Expo, set to take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the Renaissance Harborplace Baltimore Hotel. This premier, award winning event caters to a diverse audience, previously comprised of entrepreneurs (65%), individuals in the economic development industry (11%), speakers and thought leaders (6%) and others (18%), making it a key gathering for Maryland's entrepreneurial community, showcasing resources and providing invaluable networking opportunities.

"Maryland's tech ecosystem is fueled by a deep commitment to research and innovation, ranking second in the nation for federal research and development obligations, totaling over $20.7 billion, and first on a per capita basis," said Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. "TEDCO's Entrepreneur Expo is a testament to this robust ecosystem, bringing together the brilliant minds that drive innovation in our state. Events like this are vital in ensuring Maryland remains a leader in technology and entrepreneurship, fostering connections and partnerships that continue to fuel growth and economic empowerment."

The Expo is a vibrant platform for entrepreneurs, business owners, angel and venture capital investors, legislators and influencers to connect, learn and be inspired. Attendees can expect a full day of engaging workshops, insightful roundtable discussions, and dynamic pitches from emerging companies. This year, we are looking forward to building on past successes, offering even more opportunities to network and engage with Maryland's leading entrepreneurs and business leaders. The event will also include a showcase of the latest innovations and emerging trends in the industry.

"Entrepreneurial success is all about the people – from those starting the company, to those dedicated to investing in it and supporting its growth," said Bob Ackerman, founder and managing director of AllegisCyber Capital and co-founder and managing director of Maryland-based Cybersecurity Studio, DataTribe. "TEDCO's Entrepreneur Expo not only highlights this but brings together those essential elements of success to support the continued ecosystem growth, creating a space for people for all backgrounds to come together, learn from each other and start to collaborate. The event allows venture capital investors, like me, to meet with up-and-coming entrepreneurs, begin understanding where the innovation market in Maryland is evolving to and make connections that could lead to successful investments."

Previously the Entrepreneur Expo was named the 2020 Economic Development Marketing Award from the Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA). This award-winning event featured more than 80 speakers and exhibitors, gathered an audience of more than 1,000 attendees, 95% of which declared they not only had their purpose accomplished, but would attend again.

"TEDCO plays a fundamental role for Johns Hopkins and other local universities whose success in commercialization depends on strong connective tissue across the Maryland ecosystem," said Christy Wyskiel, executive director of Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures. "The Expo has been a great moment of concentrated connection for us; in one event, we have been able to encourage entrepreneurs, relationship build with investors and peers, and contemplate new ways of adding value thanks to a range of thoughtful speakers."

