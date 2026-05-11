TEDCO Announces the Selection of Direna Cousins for Vice President of Marketing

Cousins will join the Development & Marketing team

COLUMBIA, Md., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces the selection of Direna Cousins for vice president of marketing. In this role, she leads the organization's enterprise marketing, communications, brand and market development strategy to strengthen TEDCO's position across Maryland's innovation ecosystem and expand awareness of its programs, partnerships and impact. Her work focuses on translating innovation, entrepreneurship and public-private collaboration into clear market strategies that drive participation, visibility and long-term growth.

Direna Cousins, TEDCO's Vice President, Marketing

"TEDCO's Development & Marketing team is already achieving success, having published 28 articles, more than 100 press releases, gathered more than 15,000 newsletter subscribers and even achieved a 41% open rate in fiscal year 2025 – all of which contributes to the overall economic impact TEDCO has on Maryland," said TEDCO president Tammi Thomas. "With Direna's 10 years of marketing expertise and her recent MBA with fresh perspectives, insights and techniques, I am sure we will see even more growth and success. I look forward to working with her as we continue to expand our reach, empower entrepreneurs and enable innovation in Maryland."

Cousins is a growth-oriented marketing leader who drives market expansion, organizational growth, brand visibility and ecosystem development across technology and innovation-driven sectors. She has built her career across industries, operating at the intersection of innovation, market development, leadership and strategy. Earlier in her career, Direna worked as a journalist and communications professional in Washington, DC, covering local and national news and current events on Capitol Hill. She also worked in television and digital media production. This foundation sharpened her ability to distill complex issues, craft compelling narratives and communicate with clarity and influence across diverse audiences. She continues to apply these capabilities to strengthen market positioning, expand brand awareness, elevate executive visibility and drive strategic engagement across sectors.

"I'm excited to be joining TEDCO as vice president of marketing and becoming part of a team that is helping shape the future of entrepreneurship and economic growth across Maryland," said Cousins. "I look forward to collaborating with partners across the ecosystem and leveraging my experience in strategic marketing, storytelling and market development to help strengthen TEDCO's visibility, engagement and long-term impact."

Prior to joining TEDCO, Direna worked in transportation and mobility technology, where she led enterprise growth and engagement initiatives across a national network of state and local government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, emerging technology firms and academia and research institutions. She drove revenue growth, strengthened market positioning, and led strategic initiatives focused on partnerships, pricing and long-term value creation.

Direna holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Montreat College and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. She is committed to advancing inclusive innovation and unlocking economic opportunities by connecting entrepreneurship and capital.

Learn more about TEDCO at tedcomd.com.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Tammi Thomas, President, TEDCO, [email protected]

Rachael Kalinyak, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]

SOURCE TEDCO