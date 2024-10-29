TEDCO CEO Selected as Speaker for Several Events in North Macedonia

LeMaile-Stovall will share his knowledge of entrepreneurship and innovation at multiple speaking engagements

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO, has been selected as a speaker for several upcoming international events. Taking place in North Macedonia from November 11-15, these events will include the second AmCham Digital Transformation Conference, a celebration highlighting the tenth anniversary of the Association of Research and Analysis (ZMAI), and more.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO, to our conference celebrating the 10th anniversary of StartUp Academy, the pioneering and most enduring initiative of the Association ZMAI. As the leader of TEDCO, a $200M+ economic engine for technology companies with a $2.7 billion impact, Mr. LeMaile-Stovall brings a wealth of knowledge in fostering diverse and inclusive innovation ecosystems. His extensive background in venture capital, strategic planning, and board leadership will offer invaluable insights to our young and evolving entrepreneurs," said a representative from ZMAI. "With a distinguished career that includes high-level roles in both academia and industry, Mr. LeMaile-Stovall's keynote promises to infuse our audience with global perspectives on economic empowerment and business growth. We share a common vision with TEDCO of advancing entrepreneurial innovation, and we are thrilled to have Mr. LeMaile-Stovall inspire Macedonia's next generation of innovators and leaders as they navigate the dynamic path of development."

The tenth anniversary of ZMAI is being recognized in a ten-week celebration, reflecting on past achievements and future ambitions of the organization. During the conference, LeMaile-Stovall will discuss the role of artificial intelligence (AI), innovation versus entrepreneurship and technology transfer during a session titled "Data-Driven Future: Pioneering the Future with Data and AI."

In addition to speaking at the ZMAI conference and celebration, LeMaile-Stovall will be delivering the keynote address on "Government of Tomorrow: Leading Digital Transformation for Economic Growth," at the AmCham Digital Conference. This influential conference is organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in North Macedonia.

"It is an honor to be invited to such historical and impactful events to encourage continued collaboration across the innovation ecosystem," said LeMaile-Stovall. "We are incredibly proud of our efforts in Maryland. I look forward to not only sharing our knowledge and experiences but also gaining inspiration from other entities who have been supporting innovative entrepreneurial growth."

In addition to these events, LeMaile-Stovall will be participating in other notable engagements while in North Macedonia, including undergraduate lectures on innovation and advanced technology, talks on TEDCO's strategic initiatives in agile business environments, and educational sessions at a local high school and career center.

These speaking opportunities are made possible through the U.S. Speaker and Specialist Program in North Macedonia, implemented by the U.S. Embassy in Skopje in partnership with the Meridian International Center, an Embassy grantee. The program aims to connect U.S. experts with local audiences and institutions to foster greater collaboration and knowledge exchange.

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

