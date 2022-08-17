TEDxCapeMay 2022 returns for "Body & Soul"

CAPE MAY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following two years of virtual productions, TEDxCapeMay returns live for its 11th season on October 2, 2022, at Cape May Convention Hall from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, features 12 outstanding presenters and performers under the theme of "Body & Soul" followed by an open-bar reception right on the Atlantic Ocean. Tickets are $60 including reception and $30 for program only.

Launched in 2011, TEDxCapeMay brings the region together to share a TED-like experience. To date, over seven million people have viewed TEDxCapeMay talks. "TEDxCapeMay delivers ideas worth spreading in a place worth visiting," notes organizer Norris Clark.

TEDxCapeMay 2022 speakers include:

Renée Marino: Broadway performer and star of the film "Jersey Boys," directed by Clint Eastwood , will sing and read her poetry as she encourages us to remove the masks of our digital screens.

TEDxCapeMay sponsors include Exit Zero Publishing and Restaurants, One Trick Pony, Midnight Media Group, Congress Hall Hotel, Cape May Brewing Co., Damascus Bakeries, Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, Allegra Marketing, Print and Mail, and educational sponsor Cape May MAC.

For more information about TEDxCapeMay, please visit TEDxCapeMay.com

