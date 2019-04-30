TEECOM Expands To Los Angeles, Hires Technology Leaders And Industry Experts Phyllis Dubinsky And Roozbeh Afzal

In Los Angeles, with its focus on emerging technologies and digital content creation, this specialized expertise is especially sought.

"Los Angeles is a perfect match for TEECOM's skill set and offerings," said Phyllis Dubinsky, principal and regional business development director. "TEECOM's focus on research and development will enable clients to design the future into their spaces. We can take the vision and make it a reliable reality."

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, TEECOM has partnered with some of the most cutting-edge organizations in the world to design beautiful audiovisual systems, seamless conferencing venues, rock-solid physical security systems, cutting-edge wired and wireless networks, and memorable immersive environments.

Sam Fajner, principal, executive vice president at TEECOM, said, "TEECOM is excited to bring our technology consulting expertise to the LA region. We see our presence benefiting some of the large healthcare, higher ed, and civic institutions, bringing innovation from the center of technology, Silicon Valley."

Roozbeh Afzal, principal, senior consultant, will be one of the technical leaders for TEECOM's LA expansion.

"TEECOM is an innovative and forward-thinking firm that is leading the industry in the evolution of technology in the built environment," said Afzal. "I've been so impressed with the great leadership, smart and passionate people, and the powerful team context across the firm. I'm very excited to join TEECOM and looking forward to working with our team to build the LA practice."

"It's a calling for TEECOM, in a way," said Dubinsky. "LA will embrace the kind of energy that TEECOM brings to clients. The firm has a forward vision that translates into technology solutions that challenge convention, while being grounded in reality."

TEECOM offers strategic consulting, technology project management, and engineering services for building IT infrastructure, wired and wireless networks, immersive environments, acoustics, audiovisual, safety and security systems. Our services prepare clients for emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things, machine learning, and conversational interfaces. We work with public institutions, tech giants, the Fortune 500, architects, developers, and contractors.

