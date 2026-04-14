TeenAegis Announces Expert Witness and Litigation Intelligence Services for Social Media Harm Cases

Company Offers Comprehensive Child Harm Dataset to Plaintiff Counsel as MDL 3047 School District Trials Approach

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeenAegis, the intelligence platform protecting children from digital harm, today announced the availability of its expert witness and litigation intelligence services to plaintiff counsel, school districts, and state attorneys general pursuing social media harm cases.

TeenAegis Legal Intelligence

The announcement follows a San Francisco jury finding Meta and YouTube liable for negligent, addictive product design — ordering Meta to pay $4.2 million in damages and YouTube $1.8 million. School districts and state governments are scheduled for federal trial this summer, seeking damages for the public health cost of treating a generation of young people struggling with mental health crises caused by social media addiction.

"The evidentiary gap in these cases is not the harm — it is the structured, defensible documentation of how specific platform design decisions produced specific, measurable outcomes," said Siobhan MacDermott, CEO of TeenAegis. "We have built the most comprehensive child harm intelligence dataset available to plaintiff counsel, and we are ready to deploy it."

The TeenAegis dataset is built exclusively from primary sources — government records, NCMEC CyberTipline data, regulatory filings, peer-reviewed research, and court documents — and covers platform-specific harm vectors, documented design decisions, confirmed child deaths and injuries, and regulatory enforcement actions across every major social media and AI platform. In April 2026, TeenAegis published its inaugural AI Harm Index, the first systematic scoring of major AI platforms on child safety dimensions, distributed via PR Newswire to national media.

TeenAegis is available for expert witness testimony, evidentiary consultation, school district litigation support, and state AG case support. The company's methodology is designed to be legally defensible and accessible to a lay jury.

For litigation inquiries or a briefing, contact [email protected] or visit teenaegis.com.

About TeenAegis: TeenAegis is an intelligence platform dedicated to protecting children and adolescents from cyber-enabled exploitation, abuse, and digital harm. The company serves families, school districts, hospitals, law firms, and policymakers.

Contact: Siobhan MacDermott, CEO | [email protected] | 415 712 4026 | teenaegis.com

SOURCE TeenAegis