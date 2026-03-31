TeenAegis Launches Intelligence Platform Targeting Systemic Risk in Online Child Safety

New platform introduces real-time intelligence, interactive tools, and a new model for protecting children in the algorithmic age

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TeenAegis (https://teenaegis.com) launches an intelligence-led platform built to confront a systemic failure in how technology companies protect children online—including across social media, gaming, and emerging AI-driven platforms.

As incidents of exploitation, grooming, and algorithm-driven harm continue to rise, TeenAegis is not another parental control tool. It introduces a new category: intelligence for digital childhood risk—focused on identifying patterns, exposing platform design vulnerabilities, and forcing accountability at scale.

TeenAegis Command Center TeenAegis Protocol Game

"Let's be clear—these are not edge cases. These are predictable outcomes of product design," said Siobhan MacDermott, Founder and CEO of TeenAegis and former Vice Chairman at Bank of America. "As AI accelerates interaction and scale, these risks don't diminish—they compound. TeenAegis exists to surface that reality and make it impossible to ignore."

The platform launches with three core components:

Intelligence Hub (https://teenaegis.com/intelligence) — Tracks behavioral patterns across platforms, including grooming pathways and off-platform migration.

(https://teenaegis.com/intelligence) — Tracks behavioral patterns across platforms, including grooming pathways and off-platform migration. Command Center (https://teenaegis.com/intelligence/command-center) — A real-time intelligence layer surfacing systemic risk signals for proactive oversight.

(https://teenaegis.com/intelligence/command-center) — A real-time intelligence layer surfacing systemic risk signals for proactive oversight. TeenAegis Sentinel (https://play.teenaegis.com) — An interactive, game-based experience that teaches families how threats unfold—without surveilling children.

Unlike traditional solutions, TeenAegis does not monitor children or rely on invasive surveillance. Its model applies intelligence methodologies used in cybersecurity and financial systems to digital child safety.

TeenAegis also supports litigation and regulatory action by providing intelligence insights for investigations and duty-of-care analysis, while introducing a public accountability layer ranking major technology and AI platforms based on reported harms and regulatory data.

"Fines have not worked. PR statements have not worked," MacDermott added. "What has been missing is independent, intelligence-driven visibility into how these systems operate—and who is responsible when they fail."

Media Contact:

Siobhan MacDermott

+1 (415) 712-4026

[email protected]

Website:

https://teenaegis.com

SOURCE TeenAegis