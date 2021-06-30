Tegan Digital Brings A Fresh Look To Premiere Executive Search Firm

DALLAS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Partners teamed up with local agency Tegan Digital to update their online presence. The national firm launched a new website this past Friday, complete with updated branding, photography and a contemporary flow. Chartwell's history of exceeding client expectations sets them apart in the industry. The fresh rebrand complements the firm's reputation and further establishes their presence in the digital space.

"We're excited to elevate our brand with a new site and rebranding efforts," said Scott Petty, Partner at Chartwell Partners. "Our partnership with Tegan proved invaluable. Their team took our vision and worked hard to deliver a superior product."

Tegan Digital, a Dallas-based agency, led strategy, design and development for the redesign of Chartwell Partner's website, along with all rebranding initiatives including a new logo and color palette. Tegan will continue to provide general consulting on other marketing initiatives.

"To work with such a well-known, well-respected firm in our home town was an incredible opportunity," said John Herrington, VP Client Services at Tegan. "We've enjoyed the relationships we've developed with everyone at Chartwell Partners. We're really proud of what we've built together."

Since 2005, Chartwell Partners has served as an executive search firm with industry-specific expertise. By providing big firm experience with boutique-style engagement, the Chartwell team offers a unique collaborative process, tailored specifically for each client to ensure the best results. The firm boasts a national client base with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Milwaukee and Philadelphia. The new website will serve to further showcase Chartwell's exceptional services, both attracting potential partnerships and streamlining communication for current clients.

About Chartwell Partners

Founded in 2005 in Dallas, Texas, Chartwell Partners has emerged as one of the nation's most recognized and trusted boutique executive search firms. Working across multiple industries, Chartwell assists companies in recruiting executive leadership teams and corporate directors, who in turn distinguish themselves by leading their organizations in achieving exceptional performance and results. For more information, visit chartwellpartners.com .

About Tegan Digital

Celebrating a decade of service, Tegan Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.tegan.io .

John Herrington

VP Client Services

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital