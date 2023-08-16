Tegan Secures Spot on Inc.'s 'Fastest Growing Private Companies in America'

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday the globally recognized multimedia brand, Inc., released its annual rankings of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Local advertising agency, Tegan Digital, was recognized alongside household name brands representing the economy's most dynamic and successful entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia can trace their debut on the national stage to the Inc. 5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

As part of the Inc. 5000 class of 2023, Tegan joins the ranks of companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflation, rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"I've been following the Inc. 5000 list since I was in college," said Tegan founding partner Aaron Mizell. "It's a special feeling to see our team join the list with top-performing national brands."

With Inc.'s designation, Tegan continues its multi-year award-winning streak. The agency tallied 14 honors in 2022 alone and made its debut at the MUSE Creative Awards earlier this year, nabbing two golds and securing honors alongside heavy hitters like Adidas, Corona, and TikTok. Tegan was also a proud finalist for AMA DFW's Advertising Agency of the Year Award for the second year in a row.

"We wouldn't be here without our incredible team and fantastic partners that trust us with their business," said Tegan partner John Herrington. "We're having fun and we feel like we're just getting started."

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit inc.com .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 12 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Lennox, Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Party Project. For more information, visit tegan.io .

