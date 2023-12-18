TEKLYNX Named Recipient of 2023 Top Software & Technology Award

AUCH, France, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software solutions and industry-leading customer support, today announced being named one of the winners of this year's Top Software & Technology award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE). This award spotlights new-to-market software or enhancements to existing technology solutions in the supply chain space.

Barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the 2023 Top Software & Technology providers," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "This award is a great recognition of our commitment to providing businesses of all sizes with superior barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions, along with exceptional customer support."

For over 30 years, TEKLYNX has helped companies optimize and innovate their labeling process. Their enterprise label management software solution, TEKLYNX CENTRAL, allows companies to manage label design, approval, print automation, and reporting across their business and suppliers from a single location. TEKLYNX CENTRAL is designed to meet complex labeling requirements and integrate with on-premise or cloud-hosted WMS and ERP systems to maximize simplicity for print users. Its browser-based print interface, with access via secure user logins, eliminates the need for individual workstation installations and enables on-demand label printing from anywhere in the world.

"From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS, and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize, and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

