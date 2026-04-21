TekStream Acquires Cybersecurity Business of ImagineX

Strategic Acquisition Unites Executive-Level Advisory, Exposure Management, and

Security Operations to Deliver Digital Resilience with Single-Point Accountability from

Boardroom to SOC

ATLANTA, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TekStream, the digital resilience leader helping organizations modernize, secure and optimize their digital environments, today announced the acquisition of ImagineX's cybersecurity business, including its Cyber Strategy & Advisory, vCISO, Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Identity & Access Management (IAM) capabilities. The acquisition expands TekStream's ability to deliver Digital Resilience as an integrated operating model — aligning cybersecurity strategy, governance, exposure management, and day-to-day security operations under a single accountable partner. ImagineX will maintain its strategic focus on its core growth engine by retaining and further investing in its high-growth Software Engineering, Data, and AI services focused on enterprise clients.

As cyber risk becomes continuous and systemic, organizations no longer benefit from separating strategy, governance, and execution across multiple vendors. Through this acquisition, TekStream delivers single-owner accountability for cybersecurity, connecting board-level decisions directly to security operations, detection, response, and recovery.

The acquisition integrates ImagineX's cybersecurity capabilities into TekStream's Digital Resilience portfolio. Combined with TekStream's award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, the expanded organization provides a unified approach spanning executive leadership, governance, exposure management, and operational execution — functioning as a continuous resilience lifecycle from the boardroom to the SOC (Security Operations Center).

"In an AI-driven threat landscape that never stops evolving, cybersecurity resilience must be treated as a continuous capability — not a one-time initiative," said Rob Jansen, CEO of TekStream. "That requires more than tools or reports. It requires clear ownership. By combining MDR with embedded strategic governance and executive leadership, we connect boardroom intent directly to operational outcomes — transforming cybersecurity from a reactive cost center into a durable business capability."

"This acquisition reinforces a core belief we operate by every day: cybersecurity is compromised when strategy and execution are owned by different organizations," said Taylor Morgan, Chief Solutions Officer of TekStream. "Boards guide strategy and monitor execution quarterly. Attackers move in minutes. Our model closes that gap. Strategy, governance, CTEM, IAM and MDR are not separate motions — they function as one continuously governed system. That's how risk is actually reduced, not just reported."

"Joining TekStream allows us to expand delivery of our proactive security offerings to now cover end-to-end cybersecurity needs including Managed Detection & Response and Managed Security Services, services our current clients are expecting from a single partner ," said Neel Sata, ImagineX's General Manager for Cybersecurity "Our cultures are nearly identical. Together, we can now define the right cybersecurity strategy — and then govern, operationalize, and monitor it end to end through proven security operations that measurably reduce risk."

The acquisition brings seasoned advisors, battle-tested frameworks, industry-leading Security product partners, deep regulated industry experience, and hands-on CTEM implementation expertise into TekStream's platform-enabled operating model. Combined with TekStream's MDR capabilities, clients gain a unified system that governs people, process, and technology across their digital environments — without fragmented ownership or handoffs.

Strategic Alignment with ImagineX

In addition to the acquisition, TekStream and ImagineX have established a strategic partnership to support Tekstream's current customers who have software engineering, data, or AI needs as a trusted partner. Conversely, when ImagineX customers have cybersecurity or digital resilience needs, TekStream will be engaged to deliver advisory, CTEM, and managed protection services. This client-led alignment preserves clear ownership and accountability, while enabling organizations to address evolving digital and security requirements with greater confidence and coordination.

TekStream's Expanded Digital Resilience Portfolio

Cybersecurity Assessment & Risk Roadmapping

Continuous evaluation of risk across infrastructure, applications, identity, and data — informing and prioritizing operational focus across detection, response, and remediation workflows.

Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO)

Embedded executive leadership providing strategic direction, board communication, and active governance over MDR, CTEM, identity controls, vulnerability remediation, and DevSecOps practices.

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Integrated governance aligning regulatory obligations, enterprise risk management, and board-level oversight with real-time security operations.

Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)

A continuous, risk-based approach to identifying, prioritizing, and reducing exposures across vulnerabilities, identities, applications, and cloud environments — tightly integrated with advisory governance and MDR workflows.

Identity & Access Management (IAM)

Identity governance and privileged access controls that ensure the right people have the right access at the right time, with automated certification and policy-driven enforcement to support compliance and reduce risk.

Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

A long-standing, award-winning capability at TekStream, delivering always-on detection and response. MDR provides continuous monitoring, rapid containment, and high-fidelity telemetry — and serves as the execution backbone of TekStream's Digital Resilience operating model.

About TekStream

TekStream is a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure, and optimize their technology environments so they can adapt, recover, and grow. Named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, TekStream delivers cloud migration, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities, and workforce consulting for commercial and government clients. With more than 200 active customers and a 98% retention rate, TekStream guarantees on-time, on-budget delivery. The company's Whole-of-State cybersecurity model combines workforce development with cost-deferment strategies, empowering public sector organizations to maintain long-term ownership of their security programs.

About ImagineX

ImagineX is an Atlanta-based digital services firm that architects, builds, and scales critical systems for enterprise clients-across software, data, and AI. With over 250 employees across the US and LATAM, ImagineX supports Fortune 1000 companies on their multi-year strategic technology engagements. The company's cross-functional teams, anchored by senior AI-trained engineers, deliver on client's strategic roadmaps- and do it faster and with higher quality.

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SOURCE TekStream