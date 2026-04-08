TekStream Wins Four Industry Awards for Cybersecurity Excellence

Recognitions from Cyber Defense Magazine and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards highlight MDR leadership and team performance

ATLANTA, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TekStream, a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure and optimize their technology environments, has been recognized with four top cybersecurity awards, reinforcing its position at the forefront of next-generation MDR and high-impact security operations. The new award recognitions for TekStream underscore what matters most to its clients: proven MDR expertise, faster threat response and a security operations model built to reduce risk across complex environments.

The company received Cyber Defense Magazine's InfoSec Award for Cutting Edge Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Provider, along with top honors from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including Gold for Cybersecurity Team of the Year, Gold for MDR and Silver for Cybersecurity Service Provider.

Cyber Defense Magazine recognized Tekstream for its modern, outcome-driven approach to MDR. By combining best-of-breed technologies, including Splunk SIEM & SOAR, Cloudflare, Oracle and AWS, with expert human analysis, TekStream delivers 24/7 monitoring, real-time threat detection and rapid response. This approach helps organizations reduce risk, accelerate response times and stay ahead in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

"Organizations are under constant pressure to move fast, respond smarter and stay resilient in the face of growing cybersecurity complexity," said Rob Jansen, CEO of TekStream. "These recognitions reflect the direction we believe the market is heading and the model we've built to help clients stay ahead of it. Modern cybersecurity must do more than detect threats; it must help organizations operate with greater confidence, agility and control."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards further recognized TekStream across three categories, underscoring both the strength of its services and team. Through its digital resilience framework, TekStream helps organizations move beyond reactive security and fragmented toolsets by unifying MDR, co-managed SOC services, cloud modernization and observability into a model designed to improve visibility, accelerate response and support long-term operational resilience.

The awards also highlight TekStream's innovative whole-of-state approach to cybersecurity, particularly in higher education. Through co-managed, student-powered SOCs, TekStream enables institutions to expand protection, alleviate resource constraints and create meaningful pathways for emerging cybersecurity talent.

For more information about TekStream's award-winning work visit https://www.tekstream.com/why-tekstream/#award-winning-it-consulting-recruiting-solutions.

About TekStream

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, TekStream is a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure and optimize their technology environments. Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, TekStream supports commercial, government and education organizations across complex, hybrid environments. TekStream delivers cloud migration and modernization, managed detection and response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC), and workforce consulting services. The company is intentionally vendor-inclusive, integrating and operationalizing the platforms customers already rely on while combining automation with experienced engineering and security teams. TekStream is known for exceptional customer satisfaction and reliable, on-time, and on-budget delivery across hundreds of successful engagements, reflected in a 95+ Net Promoter Score (NPS) and a 98% customer retention rate. In the public sector, TekStream's unique Whole-of-State cybersecurity approach addresses systemic vulnerabilities through collaboration, shared intelligence, and workforce development. The model combines co-managed security operations with workforce development and cost-deferment strategies, enabling organizations to build sustainable programs and maintain long-term ownership of their cybersecurity capabilities.

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SOURCE TekStream