TekStream Empowers Businesses to Make Digital Transformation to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Powered by RackWare

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many corporations are moving from legacy solutions to the cloud, which offers them greater scalability, simpler maintenance, reduced Capex investments, and lower pricing. With RackWare, migrations become easy and straightforward. Companies install the RackWare Management Module (RMM), input the source and target information, and the solution takes care of the rest of the process. Businesses do not have to install agents that require additional troubleshooting steps and can create security holes. They focus on addressing business problems instead of making technology work.

"TekStream's customers want fast, easy, and on-budget cloud projects. RackWare allows us to meet and exceed our customers' expectations in speed, cost, and quality of service. We are excited about this partnership and the value it will bring to our customers" said Cam Coulson, Managing Director.

TekStream, a digital transformation specialist, and RackWare, Inc., a provider of an intelligent, highly automated, Cloud Management Platform, are working together to aid enterprises as they embrace the cloud and move to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. With their services, enterprises migrate to the cloud, protect their workloads through backup and disaster recovery services, and manage multiple physical, virtual, and cloud environments on a single pane of glass. The twosome accelerates and automates data migrations across all major physical, virtual, and cloud environments. Their file-level replication technology, industry-leading cloud and hypervisor support, and flexible architecture handle workloads for the world's largest enterprises.

TekStream and RackWare offer seamless, cost effective, easily deployable, cloud migration solutions that deliver:

A fully tested OCI solution that is 50% less expensive than comparable on-premises solutions

A solution that is 100% automated for maintaining and testing, secure, and audit compliant.

The best price/performance ratio for Disaster Recovery Solutions, not just for Oracle workloads, but for general-purpose Linux and Windows-based workloads, as well.

Saint Gobain is a $61 billion manufacturing organization based in France with US operations that run independently. TekStream worked with the Worcester Massachusetts based Abrasives Division, which had been using the Oracle WebCenter Content system for 20 years. The repository held machine drawing and other mission-critical data. For performance reasons, the content management system needed to be upgraded from 11g to 12c and ported to OCI. However, the customer had a very limited IT staff and mandated that the solution be implemented in a very tight 45-day window. TekStream and RackWare met the objectives and lifted and shifted more than 8 terabytes of critical data to the cloud.

"RackWare, Inc. allows us to provide very cost-effective cloud migration solutions. Working with them, we help our customers transform their business operations by adopting flexible, high performing, digital technology," said Hardik Desai, Technical Architect and Team Lead.

"We love working with TekStream, they understand the value of moving existing workloads to the cloud, which eases maintenance requirements, speeds up time to value for our customers, and lowers their costs" said Todd Matters, CTO, and Founder, RackWare, Inc.

TekStream accelerates clients' digital transformation by navigating complex technology environments with a combination of technical expertise and staffing solutions. Its battle-tested processes and methodology help companies with legacy systems get to the cloud faster, so they can be agile, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiencies. With 100s of deployments under their belt, they guarantee that projects are completed on-time and within budget. That's why 97% of clients are repeat customers.

Migration projects are often associated with downtime, data loss and the diversion of internal resources from strategic initiatives. With over 350 enterprise clients, RackWare knows that for the cloud to be effective and economical, existing applications must have easy and flexible mobility into existing private and public cloud environments.

