TekStream Partners With Four New Universities to Expand Student-Powered SOC, Strengthening Digital Resilience Across Higher Education

Cybersecurity Solutions Firm To Bring Student-Powered SOCs to Auburn, University of Alabama, Rutgers and Kennesaw State

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TekStream, a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure and optimize their technology environments, announced today that it is partnering with Auburn's McCrary Institute, University of Alabama, Rutgers and Kennesaw State to launch three new student-powered security operations centers (SOCs).

"We're thrilled to add Auburn, University of Alabama, Rutgers and Kennesaw State to the growing list of higher ed institutions adopting our co-managed, student-powered SOC model," said Rob Jansen, CEO of TekStream. "This expansion represents more than program growth; it underscores a broader shift in cybersecurity. The future of the industry depends on building sustainable talent pipelines while delivering measurable protection for the institutions training the next generation of leaders."

Through the program, TekStream works alongside Splunk, AWS and university IT and security teams to establish co-managed, student-powered SOCs that deliver real-world protection while developing the next generation of cybersecurity talent. Students gain hands-on experience while working in a live environment, leveraging cloud-native infrastructure, AI and advanced security analytics to support threat detection, incident response and observability initiatives.

"When we worked with TekStream to develop the LONI SOC, the first in this program, we knew the cybersecurity industry needed change," said Craig Woolley, CIO at Louisiana State University. "Not only do public institutions need a cybersecurity model that provides quality, affordable management in the face of rising complexity and increased threats, but students also need access to next-level training that gives them the hands-on experience they need to be successful in the industry right out of the gate. TekStream's co-managed SOC model offers a solution that checks those boxes; it is an absolute win-win for this program."

Guided by TekStream's Pyramid of Pain methodology, students engage in skill-appropriate levels that progressively deepen their technical expertise. At graduation, students leave with documented experience comparable to that of a level 2 security analyst, positioning them to enter the workforce immediately and receive career counseling from the TekStream team.

"The experience that students gain through the program is truly invaluable," said Sharon Kelley, CISO at New Jersey Institute of Technology. "It makes sense that more institutions are implementing the model, improving their own security posture while also providing students with the experience they need to succeed as professionals."

At the same time, higher ed institutions strengthen their ability to modernize, secure and optimize complex hybrid environments without adding unsustainable overhead. The result is measurable digital resilience: improved visibility, faster response and a scalable workforce development model that enables institutions to operate, adapt and recover with confidence.

"Higher education faces increasing pressure to address the complexities of cybersecurity across cloud, identity and hybrid environments while operating under constrained budgets," Jansen continued. "Through our continued partnership with leading universities, Splunk and AWS, we are helping institutions modernize, secure and optimize their digital environments to strengthen digital resilience and develop career-ready cybersecurity professionals."

The three universities join a growing list of higher ed institutions advancing cybersecurity workforce development while strengthening their digital resilience.

