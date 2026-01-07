TekStream's 2025 Wrapped: Chart-Topping Wins & What's Dropping Next

Company Solidifies Leadership in Higher Education, Supporting Over 50 Institutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TekStream, a leading managed detection and response services firm providing digital resilience services to modernize and secure its clients' digital infrastructure, shares its top achievements of 2025, highlighted by unprecedented growth, transformative programs and partnerships, and multiple awards and recognitions.

"As a team, we've achieved many great accomplishments this year," shared Rob Jansen, CEO of TekStream. "We continue to strengthen our position as industry leaders by delivering innovative, high-impact programs and services, highlighted by being named in Gartner's Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services and the various awards and recognitions we received this year. I look forward to our continued growth and success in 2026."

Key 2025 Announcements + Achievements

Debuted Whole-of-State (WOS) Framework

Fast becoming the industry standard for higher education and state agencies looking to enhance their security posture, TekStream's WOS Framework focuses on collaboration, shared intelligence and workforce development. Through a shared Security Operations Center (SOC), public sector entities can better mitigate the impact of malicious activity to build a stronger, more resilient digital infrastructure.

Built the Largest Student-Powered SOC

Expanding its role in higher education, TekStream has established the largest student-powered SOC in the United States, supporting more than 50 campuses across various institutions throughout the country, including Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, New Jersey and Georgia.

In partnership with these institutions and its technology partners Splunk and AWS, TekStream established a groundbreaking new workforce development system, TekStream Workforce Academy, for students that serves as a cost-effective way to strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

Built on TekStream's WOS Framework, the student-powered SOCs immerse students in real, production-grade cybersecurity operations. Alerts are calibrated to their skill level, helping the university reduce costs while empowering students to practice threat hunting, log analysis, incident response, and risk reporting. Each activity is mapped to NIST/NICE standards and strengthened by TekStream's expert support.

Students finish the program with more than two years of hands-on cybersecurity experience, a detailed transcript documenting their advanced training and access to career coaching from TekStream. Those who have completed the program so far have a 100% placement rate.

Featured in Gartner's Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services

This spring, TekStream was named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services. The designation recognizes TekStream's MDR services, which combine leading technologies with an experienced team of security analysts and a highly refined operations process to meet today's ever-evolving security challenges.

The report stated, "Threat detection, investigation and response-capable products are challenging to deploy, maintain and operate. Co-managed security monitoring services aid cybersecurity leaders in the operation, conﬁguration and maintenance of these products with lower SOC stafﬁng overhead."

Partnered with ASH Investment Partners

ASH Investment Partners, LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, invested in TekStream as part of its digital services fund, which closed in June 2023. The partnership reflects a strong alignment between TekStream's commitment to advancing clients' security and digital resiliency and ASH's strengths in strategic investment.

The investment will help fuel TekStream's next phase of growth, unlocking new opportunities for clients, expanding career paths for employees and accelerating future innovation.

Strategic Hire: Taylor Morgan as Chief Solutions Officer

TekStream announced the appointment of Taylor Morgan as Chief Solutions Officer. In this role, he will help drive the company's next phase of growth in cybersecurity, cloud, and digital resilience. Morgan, who previously led global security strategy across cyber, intelligence, physical security and AI governance for Palantir, will help expand TekStream's managed security capabilities and guide long-term innovation. His background includes securing critical platforms for governments and Fortune 500 enterprises, advising leaders on advanced resilience technologies, contributing multiple patents at NCR Corporation.

Multiple Award Wins

This year, TekStream received recognition for its innovation and achievements from multiple organizations, including:

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Cybersecurity Team of the Year, Security Operations Center (SOC) and Cyber Skilling categories

Edtech Breakthrough Award for Information Technology & Implementation EdTech Deployment of the Year

CRN's Fast Growth 150 and Solution Provider 500 lists

Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Top Workplaces and Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Top Workplaces Leadership Midsize

Inc. Best Places to Work

Additionally, TekStream's CEO was recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a Most Admired CEO and included in GA Trend's Power 500 list, which recognizes Georgia's most influential leaders.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TekStream

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, TekStream is a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure, and optimize their technology environments. Named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, TekStream delivers cloud migration, managed detection and response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC), and workforce consulting services for commercial and government clients. TekStream is known for its world-class satisfaction by its approximately 200 active customers. The company's services include cloud migration, managed detection and response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC), and workforce consulting capabilities for their commercial and government customer base. Focused on collaboration, shared intelligence and workforce development, TekStream's unique Whole-of-State cybersecurity approach addresses public sector vulnerabilities. Built on TekStream's Splunk-powered MDR services, the model combines workforce development with a cost-deferment strategy that empowers organizations to maintain long-term ownership of their programs. With hundreds of successful deployments, TekStream guarantees on-time and on-budget project delivery and proudly maintains a 98% customer retention rate.

SOURCE TekStream