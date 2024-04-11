Tektronix and recently acquired EA Elektro-Automatik now offer expanded power portfolio for engineers who are electrifying our world

The addition of EA's high-efficiency regenerative power supplies greatly expands Tektronix's trusted offering

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc , a leading provider in test and measurement solutions, has acquired EA Elektro-Automatik (EA), a principal supplier of high-power electronic test solutions for energy storage, mobility, hydrogen, and renewable energy applications. The introduction of EA to the Tektronix team provides the company with expanded solutions, leveraging Tektronix's industry-leading oscilloscopes and isolated probes, EA's high-efficiency power supplies and electronic loads, and Keithley's high-precision source meters and instrumentation. Combined, the Tektronix portfolio offers a unique set of capabilities for energy storage and power electronics design needs, from ultra-low to ultra-high power. With the addition of EA, Tektronix is better equipped than ever to serve engineers who are electrifying our world.

EA Elektro-Automatik and Tektronix executives in EA’s manufacturing facility in Germany

"Our customers are facing challenges in delivering safe and reliable power electronics designs that incorporate new technologies such as high energy density batteries, efficient electric motors, smart power inverters, and wide-bandgap semiconductors, for high power and performance to electrify industries and meet an ever-increasing energy demand to power our world," said Markus Schyboll, CEO of EA Elektro-Automatik.

"Many companies offer partial power electronics design solutions, but now Tektronix offers an extensive set of products for industry-wide electrification," said Chris Bohn, Tektronix President. "These aren't just any regenerative power supplies. EA equipment adds high-efficiency regenerative power capabilities to the Tektronix portfolio that are critical to supporting our future-facing electrification goals."

From analysis of power electronics performance dynamics with Tektronix MSO oscilloscopes and IsoVu probes, to semiconductor characterization and quality control for low power/high precision designs with Keithley SMUs and precision measurement instruments, and now with the addition of EA solutions to the portfolio, Tektronix can offer solutions up to 3.8 megawatt with industry-leading regenerative efficiency >96% to cover the full range of customer power needs. EA's power supplies complement the Tektronix portfolio of cutting-edge scopes, probes, SMUs, and precision measurement instruments, allowing users to scale up in voltage to 2,000V or current up to 64,000A with a low noise regenerative instrument to minimize added heat and EMI noise — ensuring the best possible testing when using Tektronix, Keithley, and EA-branded test and measurement products.

With emphasis on creating solutions for power electronics in the semiconductor, aerospace, and automotive industries, the Tektronix and EA product portfolio addresses leading issues in energy storage, mobility, and hydrogen fuel. To learn more about the full Tektronix portfolio of solutions, including EA Elektro-Automatik, Tektronix, and Keithley products, visit tek.com .

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

