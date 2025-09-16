Tektronix introduces 7 Series DPO, setting a new benchmark in ultra-high-performance test and measurement

Powered by proprietary ASICs, the oscilloscope delivers the industry's lowest noise, highest ENOB, and up to 10x faster data offload

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix today announced the 7 Series DPO oscilloscope, the first in a new generation of ultra-high-performance instruments. Engineered to deliver the industry's lowest noise and highest ENOB, and architected for scale, the 7 Series launches with bandwidth up to 25 GHz. Featuring Tek's latest signal path and data processing advancements—including two newly developed, custom ASICs—this new oscilloscope is purpose-built for engineering teams and researchers pushing the boundaries of high-speed communications, high-energy physics, AI, and quantum computing.

With up to 10x faster data offload than legacy instruments1, it helps teams capture and analyze complex signals with dramatically less noise—helping them see more, know more, and move faster.

"When the limits of your test system become the limits of your innovation, it's time for a new approach," said Chris Bohn, President at Tektronix. "The 7 Series was designed in collaboration with engineers working on the world's most complex challenges, so it reflects what they need most, including high-frequency coverage, low noise, and fast analysis. This scope gives our customers the capabilities and confidence they need to achieve breakthroughs."

A new benchmark for precision at the performance edge

Early customer collaborators include researchers in high-energy physics, leading semiconductor manufacturers, national labs, and RF system integrators—all of whom helped shape the series' priority features:

Unmatched signal fidelity – ultra-low random noise delivers industry-leading effective number of bits (ENOB) – 7.5 bits at 8 GHz to 6.5 bits at 25 GHz) – providing crystal-clear precision across the full bandwidth range

– ultra-low random noise delivers industry-leading effective number of bits (ENOB) – 7.5 bits at 8 GHz to 6.5 bits at 25 GHz) – providing crystal-clear precision across the full bandwidth range Visibility without compromise – QuietChannel ™ technology applies active equalization to compensate for high-speed signal loss, reducing noise and increasing measurement fidelity

– QuietChannel technology applies active equalization to compensate for high-speed signal loss, reducing noise and increasing measurement fidelity Breakthrough speed – up to 10x faster data transfer with 10G SFP+ LAN and the TekHSI ™ library accelerates high-throughput validation

– up to 10x faster data transfer with 10G SFP+ LAN and the TekHSI library accelerates high-throughput validation Designed for scale – upgradeable architecture and TekConnect ® probe interface compatibility safeguard long-term investment

– upgradeable architecture and TekConnect probe interface compatibility safeguard long-term investment Engineered for modern workflows – native serial analysis tools, a 15.6" 1080p touchscreen, and dual support for both Windows and Linux to streamline validation and accelerate insight

Powered by proprietary, custom silicon

The 7 Series DPO is built on a next-generation signal path architecture that combines custom ASICs, optimized FPGAs, and a high-performance GPU to reduce noise, preserve signal integrity, and accelerate analysis. At its core are Tektronix's latest chipsets—Tek079 and Tek085—the silicon foundation for a new generation of oscilloscopes built for scale, advancing to higher bandwidths while maintaining the industry's lowest noise and highest ENOB. This new silicon reflects years of focused engineering to push measurement precision in demanding environments, and close partnership with metrology experts to ensure every specification is rigorously validated for trusted accuracy.

Seamless experience enabled by TekScope software

The 7 Series is equipped with TekScope® software, recognized for its intuitive design, cross-platform consistency, and instant, touch-optimized access to deep insights. It unifies the user interface and programmatic control, providing a seamless experience across workflows and applications—accelerating discovery and innovation.

Availability

The DPO714AX, the first in Tektronix's new ultra-high-performance 7 Series, is available to order today and begins shipping later this month. Learn more or request a demo at tek.com.

