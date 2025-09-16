Tektronix redefines automated test with the MP5000 Series modular precision test system

First-of-its-kind system brings unmatched flexibility, density, and automation to validation and production environments

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix today unveiled the MP5000 Series modular precision test system, a transformative solution that sets the pace for the future of automated test. Built on the principle of modularity, it allows engineers to combine precision source measure units (SMUs) and programmable power supply units (PSUs) within a compact 1U mainframe—delivering the adaptability and scalability modern validation and production workflows demand.

MP5000 Mainframe front

At launch, the system includes a 60-volt dual-channel SMU, a dual-channel 50-watt bipolar power supply, and the MP5103 mainframe. Engineers can configure up to six independent channels per chassis and connect up to 32 mainframes for high-throughput, tightly synchronized multi-site testing. Modules can be swapped in minutes, enabling customers to expand capabilities or service individual channels without downtime.

"Automated test has always been about balancing precision with productivity," said Chris Bohn, President, Tektronix. "With this modular system, customers can scale their power and measurement strategy as fast as their innovation demands—without compromise. This is more than a system; it's a blueprint for the next decade of automated test."

Applications that demand precision and flexibility

From validation and reliability testing to high-volume production, the MP5000 Series delivers the flexibility, channel density, and automation needed to keep pace with evolving requirements. By combining precision with scalability, it provides a modern foundation for the most demanding workflows—while the broader platform ensures customers can grow into what's next.

What sets the MP5000 Series apart

Every detail of the MP5000 Series was designed to help engineers do more with less—less rack space, less downtime, less complexity. Key advantages include:

Future-ready modularity – reconfigure in minutes to meet changing needs by mixing SMUs and PSUs within the mainframe

– reconfigure in minutes to meet changing needs by mixing SMUs and PSUs within the mainframe High density, compact design – scale up to 6 channels per 1U chassis and connect up to 32 mainframes for parallel, multi-site testing

– scale up to 6 channels per 1U chassis and connect up to 32 mainframes for parallel, multi-site testing Performance without limits – SMU modules with 100 fA resolution and 1 MSa/s digitization for high-speed capture; PSU modules deliver up to 50 W per channel with bipolar output and advanced protection

– modules with 100 fA resolution and 1 MSa/s digitization for high-speed capture; PSU modules deliver up to 50 W per channel with bipolar output and advanced protection Automation built in – a test script processor (TSP) eliminates PC-instrument latency with sub-microsecond synchronization across racks; integrates with Python, LabVIEW, and IVI drivers

– a test script processor (TSP) eliminates PC-instrument latency with sub-microsecond synchronization across racks; integrates with Python, LabVIEW, and IVI drivers Maximum uptime – module-only calibration, independent slot power control, and intuitive web and touch interfaces keep systems running with less interruption

Looking ahead: A modular future

This launch marks the beginning of a new modular era at Tektronix. Development is already underway on a 200-volt SMU module with higher pulsing capabilities, extending the platform into demanding semiconductor and optoelectronic applications. Expected in early 2026, it underscores the rapid pace of expansion—and reinforces that this system was built to evolve with the future of test.

Availability & models

The MP5000 Series modular test system is available for order today. The MP5103 mainframe and MPSU50-2ST power supply module will begin shipping in October, and the MSMU60-2 60V SMU module in November. At launch, customers can choose from:

MP5103 mainframe – 3-slot, 1U rack-mountable chassis

– 3-slot, 1U rack-mountable chassis MSMU60-2 60V dual-channel SMU module – precision source/measure with high-speed digitization

– precision source/measure with high-speed digitization MPSU50-2ST Dual-channel bipolar power supply module – 50 W per channel with advanced protection and bipolar output

