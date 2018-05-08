Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc., a leading worldwide provider of measurement solutions, today unveiled the Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter instrument that packs four 20-watt SMU channels into a single 1U form factor chassis. Targeting the fast-growing 3D sensing manufacturing industry, the rackspace-saving Model 2606B combines the capabilities of a precision power supply, true current source, 6½-digit DMM, arbitrary waveform generator, and pulse generator into one tightly integrated instrument. With its patented series ranging topology, the Model 2606B delivers up to 20,000 operations per second resulting from faster and smoother range changes and outputs that settle more quickly.

Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter instrument that packs four 20-watt SMU channels into a single 1U form factor chassis. The compact form factor means test engineers and system integrators can significantly increase per-rack channel capacity without adding more racks of test equipment.

Over the next few years, 3D sensing technology is expected to become commonplace across consumer devices including smartphones and widely deployed in a range of automotive and industrial applications. Laser diodes based on VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) technology form the heart of 3D sensors and must be tested throughout the supply chain. Manufacturers face challenges to increase test capacity as demand grows while preserving floor space. The Model 2606B's compact form factor means test engineers and system integrators can significantly increase per-rack channel capacity without adding more racks of test equipment.

"Keithley is well-established as the go-to supplier for test and measurement solutions in the 3D sensing and laser diode industry," said Mike Flaherty, general manager, Keithley Product Line at Tektronix. "The Model 2606B delivers the increased channel density and capacity our customers need to keep pace with demand, while at the same time offers the tight synchronization with test instrumentation they need to have faster measurements and shorter setup times."

The new Model 2606B incorporates the equivalent of two Keithley Model 2602B System SourceMeters to form a four-channel 1U full-rack unit. Floor space is a critical parameter for many system integrators testing laser diodes and moving to a higher density solution eliminates the need to add racks of test equipment. The Model 2606B's 1U form factor improves density by 3x since there is no need for a thermal spacer (for airflow) between units. For example, 12 Model 2606B SMU channels can be mounted in the same 3U rack space as only four SMU channels under the previous solution.

To give customers a smooth transition, the Model 2606B offers 100 percent code compatibility with the industry leading Keithley Model 2601B and 2602B products. The Model 2606B uses the same TSP (Test Script Processor) programming code as the existing instruments, eliminating the need for any code changes.

The Model 2606B offers an accurate current and voltage source, 6 ½ digits measurement resolution, and 0.015 percent basic measurement accuracy that is identical to the existing 2601B and 2602B, ensuring measurement correlation between the different models. The same analog I/O and TSP-Link connectors are also employed, eliminating the need for different connectors and cables and helping to drive lower test costs.

Availability & Pricing

The Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU instrument is available now globally and is priced from $22,600 US MSRP.

About Tektronix

Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Tektronix delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. Join us on the journey of innovation at TEK.COM.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.



