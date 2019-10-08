BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc. today announced the availability of a new software plugin for its AFG31000 Arbitrary/Function Generator that makes it possible to perform crucial double pulse testing in less than a minute, saving a significant amount of time when compared to alternative methods.

Tektronix Simplifies Power Efficiency Testing with New Double Pulse Test Software for AFG31000 Tektronix Simplifies Power Efficiency Testing with New Double Pulse Test Software for AFG31000 Tektronix unveils new logo, marking the most significant change in its visual identity in 24 years.The legacy Tektronix logo has been refashioned, with the angle incorporated within the logotype as an upwards gesture of progress. The sans-serif type is given character by subtly clipping the 'T' letterforms, echoing the blue angle. Simple, definitive lines reflect our promise of performance. (PRNewsFoto/Tektronix, Inc)

With the new Double Pulse Test software, engineers can quickly define pulse parameters from a single window on the AFG31000's large touchscreen display and then generate the pulses they need to perform testing – all in under a minute. The application offers impedance adjustment of pulse width and the time gap between each pulse, up to 30 pulses. Pulse widths can range from 20 ns to 150 µs.

"The new Double Pulse Test plugin is another example of how our new AFG31000 makes it easy to set up test systems, quickly change parameters and run through a range of test cases with high efficiency and stability," said Chris Bohn, vice president and general manager of the Keithley Product Line at Tektronix. "This represents a huge increase in productivity for power engineers, translating into significant cost savings and shorter time to market."

Double pulse testing is used by researchers and design and test engineers in the power and semiconductor industries to measure and evaluate the switching parameters and dynamic behavior of power devices, including those made from wide bandgap materials such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN).

To perform a double pulse test, an engineer needs to precisely generate at least two voltage pulses with varying pulse widths and timing to trigger a MOSFET or IGBT power device. Measurements are taken with an oscilloscope like a Tektronix 5 Series MSO. However, generating these pulses has been challenging with today's test equipment, forcing researchers and engineers to manually create waveforms using PCs or microcontrollers – a time-consuming and error-prone approach.

AFG31000 Redefines the Arbitrary/Function Generator

Introduced last year, the AFG31000 redefines the arbitrary/function generator with a number of industry firsts in its class, including the largest touchscreen, a new user interface, the patented InstaView™ technology feature that automatically detects and compensates for impedance mismatches, programmable waveform sequencing, and a new ArbBuilder tool for easily creating and editing arbitrary waveforms.

Featuring a 9-inch touchscreen display, AFG31000 series instruments are available in 1- or 2-channel configurations and deliver 14-bit vertical resolution along with 250 MSa/s, 1 GSa/s or 2 GSa/s sample rate performance. Prices start at $2,210 US MSRP.

Availability

Available now, customers can download the Double Pulse Test software for the AFG31000 free of charge from the tek.com website.

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to stay connected. Learn more from our engineers on the Tektronix blog and read our latest announcements in our Newsroom.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Tektronix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tektronix.com

