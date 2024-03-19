Tektronix unveils decode, trigger & search support for the CAN XL protocol aimed at the growing intelligent transportation network

Able to interpret and display signals transmitted over a Controller Area Network, the decoder is suited to meet the demands of higher-speed communication for software-defined vehicles

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc , a leading provider in test and measurement solutions, today announced the release of the Tektronix CAN XL (Controller Area Network Extended Length) protocol decoder, enabling engineers incorporating the latest generation of CAN communications, and helping Tektronix customers compete in today's fast-changing technology landscape. With the ability to decode signals representing data packets transmitted using CAN XL frames in a CAN network, the Tektronix CAN XL protocol decoder runs on today's 4, 5, 6 Series MSO Oscilloscopes and also offers critical features such as error detection, analysis and debugging of timing and protocol headers. Tektronix is accelerating CAN XL design and debug workflows with this release, and the intuitive user interface on 4, 5, and 6 Series MSOs helps accelerate CAN XL workflows for the company's growing number of transportation customers.

Screen display of Tektronix's new CAN XL feature

CAN XL is the latest innovation in the CAN (Controller Area Network) protocol family, developed and standardized by the CAN in Automation (CiA) consortium, of which Tektronix is a member. The new standard allows mixed message types - Ethernet tunneling and traditional signal-based CAN – at faster data rates of 20 Mb/s. These transmission types and rates are required to handle increasing amounts of sensor data, enabling advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features and paving the way for the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV).

"The Tektronix CAN XL protocol decoder is a powerful tool that showcases the Tektronix commitment to innovation and meeting our customers' needs in the automotive, industrial automation segments, and beyond," shares Subhasis Bera, Business Manager, Protocols and Software Platform. "We are happy to create versatile solutions that exceed our valued customers' expectations."

Support for the new CAN XL frame structure is included in the Automotive Bus Decode and Analysis (SRAUTO) software package available for Tektronix 4, 5 and 6 Series MSO oscilloscopes. Customers who already have the SRAUTO package can update it adding the ability to decode CAN XL data packets, not only displaying normal data, but clearly indicating CRC errors, missing ACKs, and XL form errors. The package includes the ability to trigger on CAN XL Start of Frame and End of Frame, as well as search through acquired signals to find specific CAN XL packets. The package also decodes CAN and CAN FD decoding, supporting mixed mode networks. The presentation of decoded packets is possible in both a waveform view and in a formatted, timestamped table.

The Tektronix CAN XL protocol decoder is now available globally, as part of the SRAUTO option, or as a firmware update for instruments with an active license for the SRAUTO software package. It is also available as part of application software bundles for automotive and serial bus support. For more details, download the Serial Triggering and Analysis datasheet from Tek.com.

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights, and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for more than 75 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram to stay connected. Learn more from our engineers on the Tektronix blog and read our latest announcements in our Newsroom.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Tektronix, Inc.