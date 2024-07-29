Telecentro Chooses Harmonic to Evolve Its Broadband Network

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Telecentro, a leading telecommunications operator in Argentina, has selected Harmonic's industry-leading cOS™ broadband platform to modernize its broadband network. Harmonic's cOS virtualized core software and versatile edge devices will maximize Telecentro's investment in DOCSIS 3.1 networks, enabling reliable, high-speed internet services for its residential and corporate subscribers.

"Harmonic's exceptional track record made them an ideal partner," said Juan Luna, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Telecentro. "With the cOS platform, we will be able to swiftly increase the capacity of our internet services, enhance service reliability, and reduce operational expenses, including power, space and cooling costs. Additionally, it will provide better observability of the network's status."

Telecentro will deploy Harmonic's cOS virtualized software in a distributed access architecture (DAA). Harmonic's Pebble Remote PHY Device will be deployed with its Ripple modular DAA node, as well as with the Raft adapter that instantly enables DAA capabilities in Telecentro's existing nodes. The Harmonic solution increases broadband speeds and maximizes the value of Telecentro's existing DOCSIS 3.1 network. Additionally, Harmonic's cOS Central service will feed Telecentro with real-time and high-volume data to improve network visibility and foster proactive issue resolution.

"Telecentro is a major force of broadband innovation in LATAM, and we are thrilled to support their growth as they further expand their business," said Jeffrey Glahn, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Broadband at Harmonic. "Harmonic's cOS platform and modular edge devices will drive new capabilities for Telecentro, future-proof their investments and simplify the deployment of future high-speed broadband offerings to subscribers."

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 30 million homes worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic's cOS platform and portfolio of network edge devices, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

About Telecentro

Telecentro is a top leading Telecommunications Operator based in Argentina. Founded in 1990, it is an Argentinian capital company. Our vision is to offer the most innovative telecommunications service, the best Internet access and entertainment content at the best price to the most people possible. Telecentro has a network that covers Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires Area, with its own fiber infrastructure and reaching its B2C and B2B customers with HFC and FTTH access technologies. For more information, please visit www.telecentro.com.ar.

