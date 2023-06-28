Telecom Cloud Market size to grow by USD 31,531.25 million from 2022 to 2027, Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. emerge as key contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The telecom cloud market size is set to grow by USD 31,531.25 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 20.89%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The telecom cloud market is segmented as follows:

Deployment

Public



Private



Hybrid

End-user

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium Enterprises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the public segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The public segment dominated the Telecommunication Cloud Market, primarily owing to increasing globalization in 2022. Because of an increase in the number of SMEs in developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico, which demand solutions for business-related insights, including telecom, the demand for these services is rising. Furthermore, leading vendors in the market invest in the development of advanced IT security features to make telecom cloud services highly secure.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the telecom cloud market!

Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the telecom cloud market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Etisalat, Fortinet Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, Telstra Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc.

Vendor Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers telecom cloud such as Google cloud telecommunication service which provides around the world to deliver cloud transformation with intelligent data, 5G networks, and new monetization models.

The company offers telecom cloud such as Google cloud telecommunication service which provides around the world to deliver cloud transformation with intelligent data, 5G networks, and new monetization models. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Telco cloud such as AWS Glue, Amazon Sumerian, Amazon Athena AWS data pipeline.

The company offers Telco cloud such as AWS Glue, Amazon Sumerian, Amazon Athena AWS data pipeline. AT and T Inc. - The company offers telecom cloud solutions for cloud networking, content delivery network services and hybrid cloud computing.

Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency drive the Telecom Cloud market growth.

The growing need for enterprises to increase employee productivity, improve customer relationships and satisfaction, and streamline business processes and operations drive the adoption of enterprise mobility solutions and favors bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies.

With the evolution of advanced devices and mobile technologies, the increasing number of smartphone users, and the advent of IoT, enterprise mobility management transforms rapidly.

Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Rising telecom dependence after COVID-19 is an emerging trend shaping the Telecom Cloud Market.

Because of the outbreak of COVID-19, working from home and online education have been widely promoted in various countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This has led to an overload of various telecommunications infrastructures and services because domestic workers and children attending remote classes used telecommunications services to work and study.

Resultantly, the reliance on telco cloud applications increased significantly during the period.

Significant Challenges

Regulatory compliance challenges the growth of the telecom cloud market during the forecast period.

Telecom cloud services are required to comply with various regulations and standards, which include those related to data privacy, security, and consumer protection.

Services providers must comply with data privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the US.

Thus, such factors may hamper the growth of the global Telecommunication Cloud Market during the forecast period.

Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist telecom cloud market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the telecom cloud market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the telecom cloud market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom cloud market vendors

Related Reports:

The telecom operations management market size is expected to increase by USD 24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers telecom operations management market segmentations by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rapid advances in technologies driving demand for scalable telecom management solutions is notably driving the telecom operations management market growth.

The telecom billing revenue management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% between 2022 and 2027. The telecom billing revenue management market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.99 billion. This telecom billing revenue management market report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (software and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The expanding telecom services are notably driving the market growth.

Telecom Cloud Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31,531.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 19.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Etisalat, Fortinet Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, Telstra Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

